'She stands with us': Mayor Stothert gets Omaha police union's backing for first time

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, campaigning for her third term, has gotten her first endorsement for mayor from Omaha's police union.
The two-term Republican incumbent announced the union's support Tuesday, ahead of the city's April 6 primary. Police union leaders said it was unusual to endorse this early, weeks before a contested primary.
But the political dynamics have changed nationally and locally for police officers, said Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association. Union members voted unanimously to support Stothert.
“We’re proud to stand with her because she stands with us,” Conner said.
The endorsement comes after a summer of protests in which police across the country were criticized for their interactions with people of color and their use of force.
One of the local activists involved in last summer’s protests, JaKeen Fox, said he was pleased to hear the police union had endorsed Stothert and done so early. He said it means other candidates understand “the truth about policing in Omaha” and that the union had no other sympathetic candidate to turn to.
During a press conference at her west Omaha campaign headquarters, Stothert touted the Police Department's clearance rates as among the nation’s best and said she was proud to grow the force.
“Public safety is my most important responsibility,” Stothert said. “The progress we have made together has been remarkable. Together, we are making Omaha a safer city.”
The only other candidate interviewed by the police union was Democrat RJ Neary, whose campaign announced Tuesday that he had been endorsed by the Omaha Federation of Labor.
Mike McDonnell, the federation’s president, called him “a true friend to working people.”
Kimara Snipes, an Omaha Public Schools board member who is running for mayor, said Tuesday she understands why the police union would favor an incumbent such as Stothert.
“However, the safety of citizens and police officers will improve when we restore the public trust lost during justice demonstrations last summer,” said Snipes, a Democrat. “The current mayor is not capable of that vital responsibility. I am.”
Chase Magnett, a campaign spokesman for Democratic mayoral candidate Mark Gudgel, said in a statement: "This announcement does not impact Mark's readiness to work alongside Omaha's law enforcement officers. He anticipates engaging with them at city hall to ensure our police are prepared to serve all of the communities in which they work."
The campaigns for Neary and Jasmine Harris, a Democrat, offered no immediate comment about the police union’s endorsement.
The police union, along with the union that represents Omaha’s firefighters, are typically two of the most important in city elections. Their members often vote and volunteer for campaigns.
Stothert said she's seeking the fire union’s endorsement as well.
Police unions have gravitated more toward Republican candidates in recent years, particularly at the top of the ballot, as Democratic candidates more often press for police reforms.
But this is the first time Stothert has had the police union on her side. The union stayed neutral in 2017 and endorsed former Mayor Jim Suttle in 2013.
The police union represents Omaha’s 800-plus police officers. Stothert has butted heads with the union over pension costs, but she won the group’s support by growing the department, adding a fifth police precinct in Elkhorn and defending officers.
She spoke in support of the city's police officers and Chief Todd Schmaderer during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd under the knee of a former Minneapolis police officer.
Omaha experienced four intense nights of protests in late May and early June, fueled in part after White bar owner Jake Gardner shot and killed James Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black man, outside Gardner’s bar in the Old Market.
During her press conference, Stothert touted the Police Department’s efforts to build relationships and trust with Black and brown communities in Omaha.
Stothert said she won’t accept money from city unions she negotiates with, but Conner said the union may act independently to send mailers or help with campaign advertising.
Conner and the mayor both referenced calls this summer and fall for Stothert to cut the police budget and shift some resources to social services. Sothert said she has increased the police budget every year she has been in the mayor's office.
Stothert said the majority of Omaha residents, including most of those she speaks with, support the department. She said those pushing to “defund the police” are a vocal minority.
She said she’s willing to listen to people who have criticisms of police actions. But she and police are already doing many of the things that people have sought from police departments elsewhere, she said.
The top two vote-getters will advance from the primary to the city's general election on May 11.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135, twitter.com/asanderford