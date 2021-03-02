'She stands with us': Mayor Stothert gets Omaha police union's backing for first time

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, campaigning for her third term, has gotten her first endorsement for mayor from Omaha's police union.

The two-term Republican incumbent announced the union's support Tuesday, ahead of the city's April 6 primary. Police union leaders said it was unusual to endorse this early, weeks before a contested primary.

But the political dynamics have changed nationally and locally for police officers, said Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association. Union members voted unanimously to support Stothert.

“We’re proud to stand with her because she stands with us,” Conner said.

The endorsement comes after a summer of protests in which police across the country were criticized for their interactions with people of color and their use of force.

One of the local activists involved in last summer’s protests, JaKeen Fox, said he was pleased to hear the police union had endorsed Stothert and done so early. He said it means other candidates understand “the truth about policing in Omaha” and that the union had no other sympathetic candidate to turn to.