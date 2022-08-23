Sheriff’s Office pulls proposal to place license plate readers on Omaha streets

A proposal that would have allowed the use of license plate reading cameras on Omaha streets won’t move forward.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office pulled the proposed agreement from the City Council agenda Tuesday, one week after the cameras were the subject of a lengthy debate before the council.

The Sheriff's Office did not respond to a World-Herald reporter's question regarding the decision.

Some law enforcement agencies have touted the controversial equipment as an impactful investigative tool. But opponents argue its usefulness is outweighed by potential violations of civil liberties.

Automatic license plate readers are cameras mounted on patrol cars or stationary objects along the road that snap a photograph of every license plate that passes by. Images of the plates, along with the time, date and location, are recorded and transmitted to a database.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office recently installed 15 such devices on county streets, but needs permission from the City of Omaha to install another 10 on the border of county and city jurisdictions.

Use of the cameras is part of a 12-month free trial offered to the Sheriff’s Office by Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company that offers the license plate technology. Earlier this year the Kearney Police Department became the first Nebraska law enforcement entity to take the company up on the free trial offer.

The Sheriff’s Office agreed to the trial in part because of a recent rise in crime, according to Will Niemack, a captain with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“We do believe the cameras will have a positive effect in catching criminals,” Niemack told council members during a public hearing last week.

The Flock devices use data from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, which is a computerized index of criminal justice information including criminal record history information, fugitives, stolen property and missing persons. If a stolen vehicle travels past one of the license plate readers, an alert is sent to the Sheriff’s Office.

Similar devices are currently in use by the Bellevue Police Department, and in Lancaster and Seward Counties.

Still, multiple people, including some members of council, raised concerns during last week's public hearing about the collection of so much data and its potential use.

“What this program is is a systematic surveillance of the people of Omaha,” said Spike Eickholt on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska. “We encourage the City Council not to approve this ordinance. Alternatively we would ask that you wait and see. It’s a trial period, wait and see how it works for them.”

Niemack told council last week that the data is owned by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and is stored in a cloud with security measures in line with those used by the FBI.

State law requires the collected data be purged within 180 days, unless it is needed for a criminal investigation or prosecution, but Niemack said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would automatically delete data every 30 days. For any data to be saved beyond the 30 days, it would have to be considered as evidence in an ongoing investigation, he added.

Flock also provides a website that shows metrics of usage by the Sheriff’s Office.

“That transparency within (the trial) is going to be an interesting test because not only are we looking for proactive, productive investigative measures,” Niemack said, “but we’re also looking for ways for the community to engage with that so that we can help deter crime.”