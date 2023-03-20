Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson is urging the Douglas County Board to delay the planned transition to a new youth detention center until backup detention space can be developed.

Hanson emailed a letter to the County Board challenging County Board member Chris Rodgers' assertion last week that the new, smaller facility will have enough capacity to hold young people, charged as adults, who could be a threat to public safety.

Rodgers said again Monday that the new detention center will be large enough, and that the other entities involved in the juvenile system, including the state, need to invest in services for young people who the courts determine should be receiving them.

In the letter, Hanson cited several examples of teens who he said were in detention as of last week and have been charged with serious offenses in juvenile court, or are on juvenile probation for serious offenses and have absconded from court-ordered placements.

"We need to be very thoughtful as we move forward in terms of deciding if the new, downsized juvenile center is going to meet the needs by itself, or if we need to start a parallel discussion with regard to overflow potential for high-risk juveniles," Hanson said in an interview Monday. "We don't want to be in a situation where public safety dictates that high-risk, repeat offender juveniles — regardless of whether they be in adult court or juvenile court — need to be in secure detention and cannot be, based on lack of space."

Douglas County is building a new, 64-bed juvenile detention center next to the county courthouse in downtown Omaha. It is meant to replace the current Douglas County Youth Center. County officials said last week that they plan to start transitioning to the new facility in November and close the current one by January.

"First of all, I think that we need to give strong consideration to keeping the current facility open, at a bare minimum, and only transition to the new facility once we are all confident that we have backup secure detention available in the Omaha metropolitan area," Hanson said.

He said crimes last year involving juveniles are "evidence that rehabilitative efforts alone are not preventing some of these juveniles from committing repeat serious crimes."

Hanson, a former Omaha Police Department sergeant, took issue with Rodgers' statement last week that of the 69 youths detained in the youth center at the time, only 30 really needed to be there because they were charged with serious crimes as adults.

Hanson's letter said that does not take into account young people detained on suspicion of very serious pending juvenile court charges, or for allegedly absconding from supervision for previous juvenile offenses. He listed 14 combined examples that he is aware of from his previous investigations or those of other law enforcement officers.

Those include, Hanson wrote, a 17-year-old charged in juvenile court with a drive-by shooting; a 17-year-old and 13-year-old charged with murder, gun use and conspiracy; and a 16-year-old on juvenile probation for a firearm charge who allegedly absconded repeatedly from court-ordered placement. He also listed two 16-year-olds who are charged with possessing a stolen firearm in Sarpy County while they were on juvenile probation for serious offenses in Douglas County.

Rodgers said Monday that when judges and probation officials have determined youths should be on probation, they should be in placements receiving services, not in detention. By law, the juvenile system is rehabilitative, and county detention is not meant to be a placement.

"But as long as detention is used as a safety net, they'll sit in detention," he said.

He said slow processing of cases in the court system contributes to overly lengthy stays in county juvenile detention for those youths, and for young people charged as adults. He said those delays must be addressed, and services increased, because the county is going to have a smaller detention center in nine months.

Rodgers invited Hanson to talk with him about solutions. But he said Hanson is coming from a law enforcement officer's perspective, which is only one part of the system, and can't possibly understand the complex background of the individual cases he cited. And Rodgers suggested Hanson should be writing to the state and juvenile probation officials urging them to provide more services.

Hanson said he agrees that the state needs to "ante up" to help provide more secure placements and that the system should have better programs and services for rehabilitation,

"But we need to make sure that we're taking a realistic approach, and that society has an insurance policy to ensure that if rehabilitation does not take with some of these high-risk repeat juvenile offenders, that we have options — and space — to keep these youths, to hopefully get them back on track," Hanson said.