Shots fired, forcing Rep. Fortenberry, others to depart funeral for Haitian leader

“You didn’t take any measures to save Jovenel! You contributed to his killing!” one woman yelled.

U.S. and United Nations delegations left about 10 to 15 minutes after arriving. Gun shots were heard, and tear gas cannisters were fired at protesters.

It did not appear that the Americans were targeted, according to the officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The funeral was only briefly disrupted, but when it ended, protesters threw rocks at a caravan of Haitian authorities and journalists as they were leaving.

Fortenberry said that he had hoped to "stand in solidarity with the Haitian people in this time of their great suffering," calling it an "important country" that the U.S. has tried significantly to help over the years.

He said he was encouraged by conversations with the new prime minister and opposition leaders who voiced a commitment to working together.

"The Haitian people deserve stable governance, and healthy prospects for their future," Fortenberry said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.