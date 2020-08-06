'Simple and practical': Details of proposed Omaha mask mandate are released

Omahans could be required to wear masks in many settings as soon as Tuesday if six of the seven City Council members approve an emergency ordinance that day.

But even if there aren’t enough votes for an immediate mandate, it’s likely that a requirement is on its way.

The details of the city’s proposed ordinance became public Thursday. A majority of council members have said they support a requirement to fight the coronavirus pandemic, so the main question is how soon it would take effect. Under a normal timeline, the ordinance would take effect sometime in September.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday that there’s a chance that Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour will implement a mask order herself if the council can’t pass the emergency ordinance Tuesday.

“One way or another, we’re going to get it done,” the mayor said.

The emergency ordinance generally would require people to wear masks in indoor public settings including schools, day care centers, businesses, religious buildings and public transportation.

It includes several exceptions. Masks will not be required for anyone: