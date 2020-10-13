Six takeaways from Monday's Don Bacon-Kara Eastman debate

Police reform

Both candidates said they supported police reforms at the federal level. Bacon backs a GOP proposal from Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Eastman backs the House Democratic bill.

Bacon said his bill is better because of its emphasis on body-worn cameras and its registry of police officers with proven misconduct complaints. He said the Democratic House proposal Eastman backs would have included unfounded accusations in its registry, which he said would be unfair to police officers. It would eliminate legal protections for officers, he said, hurting recruitment and retention of officers. He said the resulting decrease in officers would have the effect of “defunding the police.”

Eastman said people ask too much of police. She said Congress can help by investing in programs like one she participated in as a social worker in Chicago, where she worked with officers to reach out to domestic violence victims. She also said she supports programs like Omaha’s Police Activities for Community Engagement program, which offers no-cost sports programs for at-risk youth. She said there are many good people in policing who do the right thing, but that officers who do bad things must be held accountable.

Affordable Care Act