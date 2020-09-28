 Skip to main content
Snow hopes to rectify diploma issue, but situation still is unresolved
A question about Marque Snow’s college degree is “in the process” of being answered but remains unresolved, Snow said late last week.

A little more than a week ago, The World-Herald discovered the candidate for legislative District 9 hadn’t received the University of South Dakota bachelor’s degree in political science and history that he has claimed to have earned.

Snow described it as a misunderstanding on his part because he had accrued adequate credit hours from South Dakota and the University of Nebraska at Omaha and he assumed he had the bachelor’s degree.

Snow, president of the Omaha Public Schools board, is running against attorney John Cavanaugh to represent a big chunk of Omaha in the Nebraska Legislature.

Snow said last week that the UNO records had been sent to South Dakota. “I’ll get you more information as it’s presented to me,” he said Thursday.

The USD registrar’s office said Snow’s dates of attendance there were Jan. 16, 2007, to May 4, 2012. A UNO spokesman said Snow’s UNO record showed attendance from Aug. 22, 2011, to May 4, 2012.

Neither institution addressed the overlap or other questions, stating that they were limited in what they could say because of federal privacy laws.

Snow said he earned 121 credits at USD from spring 2007 through spring 2011, and nine credits at UNO in 2011-12. Snow said he “completed the credit requirements for my degree” and “believed that a degree would be awarded to me.”

Snow said through a text last week that the paperwork had been sent from UNO and that he was “speaking with some contacts” about the situation. He said he had received no questions about the matter while campaigning last week.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

