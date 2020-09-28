Snow hopes to rectify diploma issue, but situation still is unresolved

A question about Marque Snow’s college degree is “in the process” of being answered but remains unresolved, Snow said late last week.

A little more than a week ago, The World-Herald discovered the candidate for legislative District 9 hadn’t received the University of South Dakota bachelor’s degree in political science and history that he has claimed to have earned.

Snow described it as a misunderstanding on his part because he had accrued adequate credit hours from South Dakota and the University of Nebraska at Omaha and he assumed he had the bachelor’s degree.

Snow, president of the Omaha Public Schools board, is running against attorney John Cavanaugh to represent a big chunk of Omaha in the Nebraska Legislature.

Snow said last week that the UNO records had been sent to South Dakota. “I’ll get you more information as it’s presented to me,” he said Thursday.