Some question former Husker's ability to process Omaha recycling, but city is confident

But Stothert and Theiler said the city has done its due diligence to analyze traffic and the operational capacity and financial status of NebraskaLand.

“I’m confident (NebraskaLand) can do the work,” Stothert said.

Neighbors also have complained to the city about trash and debris finding its way from the NebraskaLand site into the neighborhood. Brown said his crews pick up litter twice a day and will increase those efforts if necessary.

The city has accused Firstar of a “pattern” over the years of not being able to fulfill contract requirements and asking Omaha for money to process materials. Omaha in 2019 started paying to recycle, agreeing to pay Firstar $25.92 per ton to process what people recycle after the company threatened to stop accepting the city’s recycling.

Gubbels said Firstar had to fight to convince the city that it needed to start paying for recycling, but the city refused for a long time.

“The dirty little secret about Omaha’s approach to recycling has been to do it as cheaply as possible and put the risk on the processors,” Gubbels said. Councilman Ben Gray said Friday that he has concerns about awarding any company a 10-year recycling contract because of how volatile the markets have been.