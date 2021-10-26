Split Sarpy County Board keeps current salary for newly appointed election commissioner

His two primary goals, Kelly said Tuesday, were maintaining transparency in the process of setting compensation and to come up with a fair, measurable and objective proposal. Kelly detailed the sources he looked to for guidance, including comparable positions outside of and within the county, the human resources department, and previous salaries for Sarpy election commissioners in the last decade along with their qualifications and experience.

"Our number one objective is to always be good stewards of the taxpayers' resources," he said. "I'm not trying to be difficult or unfair, but we have a job to do. And that means doing what is right for the citizens of Sarpy County."

During public comment, Wayne Bena "strongly advised" the County Board not to lower Ethington's salary. Bena previously served as Sarpy County election commissioner and now is the deputy secretary of state in charge of elections.

Near the end of Bena's first term as Sarpy's election commissioner, the County Board drastically bumped up the position’s annual base salary from $63,000 to $80,000.

Bena said that raise took into account pay for comparable positions in the county and similar counties. Later, when Bena was answering questions from the County Board, board member Jim Warren pointed out that they also took into account Bena's experience.