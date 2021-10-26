Split Sarpy County Board keeps current salary for newly appointed election commissioner

A split Sarpy County Board on Tuesday voted to freeze the salary of the county's newly appointed election commissioner for her four-year term at its current level, rather than lowering it as the board's chairman proposed.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Emily Ethington, who's 25 and the twin sister of fellow Ricketts-appointee State Sen. Julie Slama, to serve through the end of the term that ends Dec. 31 and another four-year term after. State law requires the commissioner to appoint a chief deputy of a different political party — Sarpy County chief deputy Michelle Boyland was appointed in July 2020.
The 2021 salaries for the Sarpy election commissioner and chief deputy are $86,842 and $78,643, respectively. After a 3-2 vote Tuesday, they'll stay that way through the end of Ethington's four-year term. She had requested a salary of $90,000.
Under state law, the County Board has to set salaries for both roles at least 60 days before a term expires.
A proposal from Don Kelly, chairman of the County Board, would've tied the salaries to a salary schedule for other non-union county employees. Ethington’s pay in 2022 would have been cut to $72,753 (a 16% decrease) and Boyland’s to $69,910 (an 11% decrease). Both would've been treated like county employees, who typically receive yearly raises tied to the cost of living and moving up in the salary schedule.
His two primary goals, Kelly said Tuesday, were maintaining transparency in the process of setting compensation and to come up with a fair, measurable and objective proposal. Kelly detailed the sources he looked to for guidance, including comparable positions outside of and within the county, the human resources department, and previous salaries for Sarpy election commissioners in the last decade along with their qualifications and experience.
"Our number one objective is to always be good stewards of the taxpayers' resources," he said. "I'm not trying to be difficult or unfair, but we have a job to do. And that means doing what is right for the citizens of Sarpy County."
During public comment, Wayne Bena "strongly advised" the County Board not to lower Ethington's salary. Bena previously served as Sarpy County election commissioner and now is the deputy secretary of state in charge of elections.
Near the end of Bena's first term as Sarpy's election commissioner, the County Board drastically bumped up the position’s annual base salary from $63,000 to $80,000.
Bena said that raise took into account pay for comparable positions in the county and similar counties. Later, when Bena was answering questions from the County Board, board member Jim Warren pointed out that they also took into account Bena's experience.
"I'm asking you, as a board, to allow Commissioner Ethington to show her work for the next four years," Bena said in his testimony. "Keep the salary as is, with the cost of living adjustment. This is a very important job ... this has to be beyond reproach. And a salary commensurate with that responsibility in that position is completely justifiable in this case."
The job is more difficult now than it was eight years ago, Bena said, and so far he said he's been impressed by Ethington.
Board members David Klug and Angi Burmeister also said they've had good experiences with Ethington. Klug proposed the amended resolution that ultimately passed, freezing their salaries for four years — meaning Ethington and Boyland won't receive yearly raises.
"I've been of the mindset since day one that the position should be paid based upon the responsibilities of that position, especially in the somewhat unusual scenario where we pay the salary and the governor appoints," Klug said.
And, he said he feels Ethington has "reasonable background and experience."
Burmeister spoke to the difficulty of the decision and the many factors that had to be considered. Weighing all of them, she said, and looking at Douglas and Lancaster County commissioners, she said Sarpy will likely be "a little on the high side." Ultimately, she supported keeping the current salaries.
Board member Gary Mixan was the third vote in favor. Before the vote, he said he doesn't necessarily like the current system — that a board sets the salary from someone they don't appoint — but that wasn't the issue at hand.
"I would be all for future legislation that we change the process," he said.
Kelly and Warren voted against the amended proposal.
"The way I go into these things, I fight the fight that I think is righteous. And sometimes you win, sometimes you don't," Kelly told The World-Herald.
The governor appoints the election commissioner for counties with a population of more than 100,000 people, under a state law that the State Supreme Court recently upheld.
In Douglas County, where there were nearly 360,000 registered voters as of earlier this month, the election commissioner will make $116,027 in 2022 and the deputy will make $87,020, according to information provided by Douglas County.
In 2021, the Lancaster County election commissioner's salary is $99,710 and the deputy's is $71,791. The resolution setting their salaries includes yearly increases tied to the Consumer Price Index. Lancaster County had just short of 200,000 registered voters as of earlier this month, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Sarpy County had just under 121,000 registered voters as of earlier this month.
Ethington is the youngest person to be appointed to the position in Sarpy, Douglas or Lancaster County in at least the last two decades. However, there are other examples of election commissioners who were appointed while in their 20s. And her lack of elections experience isn't unusual. Ricketts has said she's "very qualified" for the job.
Ricketts' office reached out to set up an interview with Ethington the day before she submitted her official application. The governor did not interview any other candidates.
Ethington served as field director for her sister’s campaign from July 2019 to November 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile, and as county field director for the Nebraska Republican Party from July to November 2020. Most recently, she spent about six months as a branch office administrator at Edward Jones in Papillion. That role, according to its job posting, includes six months of training.
She spent almost three years, while getting her master’s, at Pinnacle Bank as a commercial loan assistant. She also worked as a special projects intern at the bank for half a year, assisting the human resources department.
Ethington and Boyland attended the meeting Tuesday, and both declined to talk with The World-Herald after the vote. Ethington requested any questions be sent by email.