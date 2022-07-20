Staffer in Mayor's Office leaving Omaha for position in Kansas

A deputy chief of staff in the Mayor's Office is leaving Omaha next month.

Troy Anderson, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff for economic development and development services, has been a member of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's executive team since 2018.

He is resigning Aug. 5 to become the assistant city manager in Wichita, Kansas, the Mayor's Office announced in a press release Monday.

“We have great momentum in Omaha and Troy has been an integral part of the planning and implementation of projects that are changing the landscape of the city,” Stothert said. “The City of Wichita is very fortunate and will benefit from Troy’s vision and leadership.”

A member of the American Planning Association and the American Institute of Certified Planners, Anderson has also served on the MAPA Regional Planning Advisory Committee, the ARPA affordable housing and public spaces committees and the TIF committee and as interim executive director of the Omaha Municipal Land Bank. He also played a part in the creation of the annual annexation plan and capital improvement plan.

Anderson's economic development experience, including his "strong history of success with managing land banks," made him a desirable candidate for the job, Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said in a press release.

"His experience working with developers and communities to attract opportunities and spur catalytic investments will help Wichita as we continue to focus on dynamic growth and expansion across the City,” Layton said.