Starting now, Nebraskans shouldn't risk their early ballots by mailing them

If you are getting ready to return your early ballot, step away from the mailbox.

Do not send it in by mail, because it may not arrive in time for your vote to be counted, election commissioners in Douglas and Sarpy Counties are advising.

Instead, Nebraska voters who have early ballots should put them in an official election commission drop box, or deliver them in person to their county election commission office.

“This is extremely important,” Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said Tuesday. “Do not mail your ballot after today.”

In Sarpy County, Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl had been advising voters not to mail their ballots any later than Monday, Oct. 26.

“It’s nothing against the post office, but a week is standard delivery time, and it’s a little risky if you want your ballot in,” Andahl said.

That matches national messaging from the U.S. Postal Service, which has recommended that voters should mail their ballots at least one week before their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials.