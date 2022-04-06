State, council members drop lawsuit following approval of Omaha health ordinance

The state will dismiss a lawsuit against the City of Omaha and the metro area’s highest-ranking public health official following the passage of an ordinance that gives veto powers to elected city officials during an epidemic.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office filed the lawsuit after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issued a temporary mask mandate for Omaha amid a surge of COVID-19 infections in January.

In a statement Wednesday, Attorney General Doug Peterson said a key concern was that the prior structure created by the City of Omaha for emergency infectious disease management placed exclusive authority in one person, the Douglas County health director, who acts as the city's health director during health emergencies.

"This structure was lacking both accountability to the citizens and compliance with Nebraska statutes," Peterson said.

The changes approved earlier this week address those concerns and create accountability, Peterson said in explaining his decision to drop the lawsuit.

Under the ordinance passed by the Omaha City Council on Tuesday and signed by Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday, any health mandate determined by the health director would have to be presented to the mayor for review and approval. The mayor's decision would then go before the City Council, which would have the power to affirm or reverse it.

The council and the mayor lacked that veto authority when Huse enacted a temporary mask mandate in January — a fact Stothert, who opposed the mandate, acknowledged at the time.

The state reacted to the mandate with a lawsuit in which Peterson sought a temporary and permanent injunction declaring the mandate “void and unlawful.” He argued that Huse did not have “jurisdiction or authority” to issue the mandate.

Soon after the lawsuit was announced, three of Omaha's seven members of City Council joined as plaintiffs.

At the time, the council members said: “By unilaterally decreeing a mask mandate, Dr. Huse has levied a substantial and invasive burden on the citizens of Omaha without the consideration and approval of their democratically-accountable representatives on the Council and in the Mayor’s office.”

The council members also alleged that Huse “has assumed for herself a legislative function and usurped the City Council’s legislative power.”

Like the state, Councilwoman Aimee Melton — one of the three members who joined the lawsuit — said they intend to dismiss their legal action.

"Our lawsuit was privately funded and we do not wish to incur additional expense to the city in defending Ms. Huse," Melton said in an email Wednesday.

Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman rejected the state’s request for a temporary injunction in January. Siding with the city and county, she pointed out that the plain language of the Omaha municipal code requires that “the health director shall take all measures necessary to prevent the introduction ... of malignant, contagious and infectious diseases.” However, Stratman did not rule on the case as a whole.

The lawsuit motivated Councilman Vinny Palermo to back the proposed ordinance, he said Tuesday, raising a concern that public health powers could be put in the hands of the state, rather than local public health professionals and elected officials.

Stothert said Wednesday that her introduction of the ordinance was not made with the intent of resolving the lawsuit. It was, she said, to give Omaha's elected officials "some oversight in public health decisions during an epidemic or pandemic."

"The mayor and the City Council report to the citizens of Omaha and are accountable to them," Stothert said. "The public health director is not."

Stothert said she spoke with Peterson and is "pleased the state will dismiss the lawsuit against the city."

Before Tuesday's vote, Huse said she shared Palermo's goal of keeping health decisions local, but she said those decisions need to be made quickly to avoid unnecessary harm to Omaha residents.

Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health, acknowledged the council's decision. The health board formally opposed the original version of the city's ordinance.

"We will work with them within the authority to continue to work to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Omaha and Douglas County," Rodgers said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.