State ed board candidates spar over Nebraska test scores, hot-button issues

Incumbent Deborah Neary and challenger Marni Hodgen sparred Tuesday over student test scores at a public forum where they were asked about some hot-button education issues.

The two are running for the Omaha-area District 8 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

​Hodgen and Neary were asked about transgender issues, social-emotional learning and parent concerns that some school libraries are stocking inappropriate books.

The forum sponsored by the Millard Business Association was lively. The audience booed, applauded and cheered the candidates.​

Hodgen pointed to Nebraska public school students' proficiency levels on state tests, saying they are "all below 50%."

In 2020-21 state testing, 48% of students in grades third through eighth were proficient in English language arts, and 46% in math, according to the Nebraska Department of Education. In 2019-20, testing was canceled because of the pandemic. Scores for tests taken last school year have yet to be made public.

Neary said state proficiency scores are not a good indicator of student achievement.

"Proficiency scores don't tell you anything that our students are achieving," she said.

It's better to look at how Nebraska measures up to other states, she said.

​"I don't think most Nebraskans realize that we are ninth in the country as far as having one of the best public education systems in the country," she said.

Neary said that's based on the National Assessment of Education Progress test, which "is the only assessment test that is apples-to-apples across the board."

Asked whether biological male students who identify as female should be allowed to use girls restrooms and participate in girls sports, Hodgen said she's "adamantly against" it.

"It's a big safety issue," Hodgen said. "At some point, that boy may decide to attack a female in the locker room. It has happened."

She said boys should compete against boys, and girls against girls.

"The women's sports world has come a long way, and to all of a sudden have your daughter lose out to a boy who physically is more advantageous because of his build? That's not OK."

Neary said Nebraska schools have been dealing with such issues for many years "because it's a real biological thing."

​School nurses for a long time have been handling such issues, letting kids use the nurses' bathrooms and handling every child with the respect and dignity they deserve, she said.

She said families with such a child are going through a difficult time.

"I hope that we can think about some of the dignity and respect that we want to give that family," she said.

Asked if grade schoolers should be taught about puberty blockers and gender-transition surgery, both candidates answered "no."

Hodgen said she feels for students who are struggling with identity issues. She said society deems that people are legal adults at 18, at which point they can make adult-like decisions about their futures.

Families can talk about it, she said, but young people should not act on it "until they are old enough to make those lifelong changes to themselves."

​Parents should make a safe space in the family to talk about it and involve a therapist, Hodgen said.

Puberty blockers can cause a range of issues with bone development, skeletal system, migraines and tumor-like masses on the brain, she said.

Hodgen said many cases of gender confusion spontaneously disappear. There have been stories of regret from people who've transitioned, she added, and those need to be listened to, as well.

Neary, responding to the puberty blockers and transition surgery question, said: "No is my answer, and no one ever thought that that should be."

She said she believes in strong local control and letting districts decide on curriculum.

Neary was a strong advocate for voluntary state health-education standards, which were indefinitely postponed by the state board after an outpouring of opposition. The criticism included that the standards were not age appropriate.

No district was going to be required to teach anything, she said.

Neary said she believes in teaching respect for everyone.

She said that she hopes that when a child is considering medical intervention, people will know and respect that parents are going through a challenging situation and making decisions with their faith leaders and doctors.

"Often (with) those kids there's a high suicide rate that comes with this because they're bullied at school, because there's so much stigma attached to it, just like we're doing in this room tonight," she said.

Schools must respond to the individual needs of each student, she said.

Candidates were questioned about an uptick in challenges of books in school libraries and about social-emotional learning.

Hodgen said the uptick can be attributed to parents becoming aware of what's on the library shelves. They want to make sure their children are being educated in core subjects, she said.

Social-emotional learning, or SEL, as it's commonly known, is great for teaching students coping skills and empathy, Hodgen said, but it's becoming "transformative social emotional learning." Conservative critics see that particular approach to SEL as going beyond emotional support. They argue it amounts to progressive indoctrination.

Neary said SEL is not new and that she learned about it eight years ago.

During the pandemic, students experienced mental health issues and their social-emotional skills suffered, she said. Now, more than ever, kids need these skills, she said.

SEL programs "aren't the bogeyman," Neary said. "We're not talking about something that's happening in California. Here in Nebraska, we're doing this responsibly."

Book banning, she said, is a local-control issue, not a state board issue.

"I'm more worried about what your kids are seeing on the internet than I am what they're getting out of their library," she said.