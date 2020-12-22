State of Nebraska will open economic development field office in North Omaha

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will open a field office in North Omaha to promote economic growth in the area, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

Ricketts also announced tweaks to the state’s hiring and procurement practices aimed at increasing hiring diversity and government contracts with small and minority-owned businesses.

“On Friday we found out that Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate, 3.1 percent ... and we’ve got the highest workforce participation rate in the country,” Ricketts said. “We want to continue to see that type of development, but it’s got to apply to everyone.”

The North Omaha field office will be a first for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said Tony Goins, director of the department. The office will be led by Trevon Brooks, who is an Air Force veteran and an entrepreneur, and will eventually include a dedicated housing specialist, Goins said.

The office “will be dedicated to spurring business and economic development opportunities throughout the entire region,” Goins said.

