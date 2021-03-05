Statements on the death of Dr. Joe Stothert

Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo: "I would like to extend my and Aubrey’s sincerest condolences to the mayor and her family during this difficult time. Though Mayor Stothert and I have found each other on the opposite sides of many issues facing the City of Omaha, I have always admired her family and their resolve over the years. I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Stothert on a number of social occasions, and I always found him to be fiercely loyal and committed to his wife, the mayor and a devoted father to his children. There will never be another man quite like him. I hope his memory lives on in the lives of the mayor and their children for years and years to come."