Statements on the death of Dr. Joe Stothert

Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center: "The entire Nebraska Medicine and UNMC community sends its deepest condolences to the Stothert family. Dr. Stothert was a talented surgeon who saved countless lives in his years of service to Omaha and the region. His legacy lives on through the medical students, residents and faculty colleagues he taught and mentored. Our thoughts and prayers are with the mayor and all of Dr. Stothert’s colleagues at the medical center."
Steve LeClair, president, and Trevor Towey, treasurer, Omaha firefighters union: "Joe Stothert has a long history of service to our community and has played a tremendous role in providing emergency services in Omaha. As a trauma surgeon and longtime medical director for the Omaha Fire Department, Dr. Stothert developed the protocols and supervised many OFD paramedics that still serve our community today. His leadership has been a true asset to the men and women we represent and the community as a whole. His death will be a tremendous loss to the entire medical community. We will continue to keep Mayor Stothert and the Stothert family in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time."
Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram, on behalf of the council: "Council members learned today about the tragic death of Mayor Jean Stothert's husband, Joe. Council members extend their deepest sympathies, condolences and prayers to the mayor, her daughter Elizabeth, her son Andrew and their families for their profound loss. We on the City Council knew Dr. Stothert as a talented physician and trauma surgeon and a leader in the Omaha medical community."
Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha police union: "My deepest sympathies and condolences to Jean Stothert and her family. Dr. Joe Stothert was a widely respected and dedicated public servant whose work had a profound impact on the law enforcement community. I am heartbroken for the mayor and her family will be in our prayers."
Mary Ann Borgeson, chair of the Douglas County Board: "On behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, we send our most sincere condolences to Mayor Jean Stothert and her family during this very difficult time. The Stothert family is in our thoughts and prayers. Dr. Joe Stothert did a fantastic job serving as Douglas County’s 911 Communications Medical Director. He will be sorely missed."
Dr. Adi Pour, director of Douglas County Health Department: "During the past year, there have been many challenging and difficult moments. One bright spot has been the opportunity to work closely with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. So, it is with great sadness today that I learned of the tragic passing of Dr. Joe Stothert, her husband. He often was a valuable participant in our efforts to guide the City of Omaha through the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of us at the Douglas County Health Department mourn his loss. I will remember Dr. Stothert with great fondness as our DCHD family holds the Stothert family in our prayers."
David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce: “Our deepest sympathies go out to Mayor Jean Stothert, her family and the staff of the City of Omaha today. Dr. Joe Stothert’s contributions to metro Omaha, as well as to the medical community, are significant and unmatched. We are profoundly saddened by today’s tragic news, and are keeping all who know Joe in our hearts during this very difficult time.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts: “Susanne and I are shocked and saddened by Joe’s tragic passing. From his service on the State Trauma Board to his work with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he devoted his life to serving others in the field of healthcare. We are praying for Joe, Jean, Elizabeth, Andrew and the entire Stothert family during this difficult time.”
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Stothert and her family during this very sad time."
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse: “This is tragic. We know Joe as a husband, father and grandfather, who served our communities through his work as a doctor. Melissa and I join Nebraskans across our state in praying for Mayor Stothert and her family during this heartbreak.”
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon: “We are heartbroken for the mayor and her family and offer our prayers and support during this difficult time. Joe was an amazing friend and physician, and he will be greatly missed.“
Omaha Archbishop George Lucas: “I am saddened to learn of the tragic death of Dr. Joe Stothert. We all want Mayor Stothert and her family to know they have the support of our prayers for strength and peace as they face this most personal loss.”
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson: "I extend my deepest sympathy to Mayor Jean Stothert and her family for their loss of her husband Joe. Joe’s significant contribution to the Omaha medical community and his support for the City of Omaha will be greatly missed. Sandi and I share our prayers with the mayor and her family."
Dan Welch, chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party and a former Omaha city councilman: “Deepest condolences to Mayor Stothert and her family. Our prayers are with them.”
Douglas County Democratic Party: “The (Douglas County Democratic Party) extends our prayers and condolences to Mayor Jean Stothert and her family during this incredibly tragic time.”
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo: "I would like to extend my and Aubrey’s sincerest condolences to the mayor and her family during this difficult time. Though Mayor Stothert and I have found each other on the opposite sides of many issues facing the City of Omaha, I have always admired her family and their resolve over the years. I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Stothert on a number of social occasions, and I always found him to be fiercely loyal and committed to his wife, the mayor and a devoted father to his children. There will never be another man quite like him. I hope his memory lives on in the lives of the mayor and their children for years and years to come."
Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton: "Dr. Joe Stothert spent his life dedicated to saving the lives of others. As a trauma surgeon, he was presented with the most tragic cases and saved countless lives, including a friend of mine. Joe cared deeply for all and my heart breaks for my dear friend Mayor Jean and family."
Preston Love Jr., North Omaha activist, and Martha Love: "Humanity and compassion always overshadow worldly issues and our politics. My wife and I send sincere prayers and condolences to the mayor and her family."
LaVonya Goodwin, president of the Business Improvement District Board: "The North 24th Street Business Improvement District and Association Board of Directors express our deepest sympathy and condolences for Mayor Jean Stothert and her family for the loss of their loved one Dr. Joe Stothert. May God provide you with grace, comfort and peace during this difficult time."
Omaha Public Schools: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Stothert, and we join the entire Omaha community in keeping Mayor Stothert and her family in our thoughts."
Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin and School Board: "We are saddened to learn of the loss of Dr. Joe Stothert. Our hearts break for Mayor Stothert and her family."
Westside Community Schools: "On behalf of our family at Westside Community Schools, we share our deepest condolences with Mayor Stothert and the Stothert family as they navigate this tragic time. They are in our thoughts."
Elkhorn Public Schools: "Elkhorn Public Schools joins the Omaha Community in offering our thoughts and condolences to Mayor Stothert and the entire Stothert family following the death of Dr. Joseph Stothert."
Omaha mayoral candidate RJ Neary: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Dr. Joseph Stothert. Liz and I are keeping the Stothert family in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."
Omaha mayoral candidate Mark Gudgel: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dr. Joseph Stothert, Mayor Stothert's husband. While politics are frequently used to divide us, it is in times like these that I am reminded of the mutual and undeniable humanity that binds us all. Mayor Stothert, and her children, are in Sonja and my prayers, and we pray that memories of good times and the presence of loved ones will bring them comfort in the days ahead."
Omaha mayoral candidate Jasmine L. Harris. "It's with a heavy heart that I extend my condolences to Mayor Jean Stothert after today's devastating news of the death of her husband, Dr. Joseph Stothert, who was known & respected by many in the healthcare field. I will be praying for her and her family in this difficult time."
Omaha City Council candidate Danny Begley, District 3: “On behalf of my campaign and my own family, I want to extend my sincerest condolences to the mayor and the Stothert family for their loss. We will be keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.”
Omaha City Council candidate Sara Kohen, District 7: "My family and I send our deepest condolences to Mayor Stothert and her family on the passing of her husband, Joe. Words are never adequate in situations like these, but our thoughts and prayers are with the Stothert family. We hope that the love of family and friends will strength and comfort them during this sad time."