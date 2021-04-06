Stothert and Neary appear set to face off in Omaha mayoral race

“What I’ve found is that when people hear about my path forward they respond ... and they want to see Omaha with a strong urban core that’s very livable and thriving, and they want to see an Omaha that’s connected, equitable and fair,” the former Omaha Planning Board member said from his campaign headquarters.

Stothert congratulated Neary “for advancing to the May election,” saying she has known him for many years. She also thanked the other candidates for representing their ideas well.

Harris was in third place behind Stothert and Neary, as of Tuesday evening’s returns.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Harris, who works for a local nonprofit that helps people reenter society after serving time in prison, said her campaign has been a movement centered on everyday Omahans.

“This campaign has been about centering people and ensuring that people have their voices heard, that people are a part of the process at City Hall, in our government,” Harris said. “That they were being more engaged in how our city is being ran.”

A spokeswoman for Harris’ campaign said she is waiting for the election results to be certified before making further statements.