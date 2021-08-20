Stothert directs $50,000 in federal money to legal help for tenants facing eviction

The City of Omaha is steering $50,000 to the Douglas County Tenant Assistance Project to boost its volunteer legal help for people facing eviction.

Mayor Jean Stothert said Friday that she had authorized $50,000 in federal rental assistance funds to pay for a coordinator for the project. It has been sending volunteer lawyers to represent people facing eviction for nonpayment during the current moratorium on evictions. Omaha City Councilmember Aimee Melton had proposed a city budget amendment to use city money for the position, but the council voted it down on Tuesday.