Stothert dominated Omaha's mayoral primary. Can Neary overcome the deficit?

“The power of incumbency is really, really important to understand here because you’ve got a two-term incumbent who is a household name in the city,” said Randall Adkins, a professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “She’s done a great job of campaigning.”

But in a city the size of Omaha, with nearly 300,000 registered voters and a large swath of nonpartisan voters, Stothert's edge is not insurmountable, Adkins said.

Neary's camp can look to the election results to see how to build on his support.

He received consistent support across the city, getting 13% to 19% of the vote in each council district. He was the strongest challenger in both west and South Omaha. And he won 36% of the votes cast for the Democratic candidates.

In the coming weeks, Neary will work to meet more Omahans, increase his name recognition and consolidate support from voters who backed Harris, Snipes and Mark Gudgel. Snipes finished fourth, and Gudgel, fifth.

In an interview Friday, Neary said his campaign has been gaining momentum as more people meet him and learn about his vision for Omaha.