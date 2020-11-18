Stothert formally kicks off 2021 re-election bid for Omaha mayor

“We need to look at all of the development we have going up all over the place,” she said. “Are there enough apartments for people on the lower end, not just pricing people out of the communities that they are from?”

Harris said she wants to re-orient community policing around a model that gets people the help they need instead of putting them in jail or prison. She said she wants to engage the community in finding solutions, including people “who have lived those problems.”

She also wants the city to be more aggressive in how it responds to coronavirus, in establishing mask-wearing and social distancing as a means to avoid shutdowns and save lives. And she said she wants to make Omaha more inclusive for young professionals of color, who too often leave.

R.J. Neary, 67

Neary is chairman of Investors Realty Inc., a local commercial real estate brokerage firm. Omaha needs visionary leadership, he said, because the next 20 years will be pivotal. Omaha needs to follow the right path in how it grows, he said.

“We need unity and equity in the city, and I don’t see that happening,” he said.