Stothert hires staffer tasked with coordinating efforts to end homelessness in Omaha

The City of Omaha's first homeless services coordinator said she personally understands the importance of addressing homelessness.

Tamara Dwyer will step into the position Dec. 5, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office. The role is focused on working with service providers and government agencies to create a strategy for, and implement steps toward, ending homelessness.

Dwyer currently works for the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, a nonprofit focused on creating a collective voice for organizations that serve people experiencing homelessness across the Omaha metro area, according to the nonprofit's website. Dwyer also has previous experience as a street outreach specialist for Youth Emergency Services and in supportive housing and shelter case management at the Stephen Center.

In the new role, Dwyer will work with the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, service providers and local, state and federal agencies to create a comprehensive strategy, and to implement policies and initiatives to work toward ending homelessness, according to the release.

Dwyer also will join the city's homelessness task force, which meets monthly.

"We have many excellent programs in Omaha that offer assistance and opportunities to help individuals and families," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in the release. "Tamara will coordinate access to services so more people are able to make a successful transition from homelessness to safe housing, employment, health care and other necessities."

In the release, Dwyer said she has experienced homelessness and housing insecurity at various times in her life, and understands the importance and complexities of the work. She received a master's degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

"I plan to continue my work with the many amazing organizations and individuals in Omaha who work tirelessly to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors and adding the many other important organizations and stakeholders who need their voices heard," she said in the release.

The role, with a salary of $90,000, will be funded for the first two years with money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the release said. In later years, it will be funded through the city's general fund budget.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development's most recent point in time count, which tallies all individuals experiencing homelessness on a single night once a year, found that 1,935 people in Nebraska were in emergency shelter or transitional housing in January 2021. The 2021 tally did not include unsheltered people due to pandemic-related disruptions to counts of unsheltered people, according to the report.

The 2020 point in time count, conducted in January 2020, found that 2,261 individuals in Nebraska were staying in an emergency shelter or transitional housing and that 143 were unsheltered.