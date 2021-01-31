Stothert in 'good position' in Omaha mayoral race, with $660,000 on hand

At least nine people are pursuing campaigns for mayor, and an early financial outlook of the race — including fundraising numbers and donor activity — should become clearer this week after the latest filing deadline. Campaigns that have raised, received or spent more than $5,000 in a calendar year are required to file.

Nonprofit executive Jasmine Harris, Omaha Public Schools teacher Mark Gudgel and OPS board member Kimara Snipes are among those mounting campaigns. Stothert, Harris, Neary and Snipes have filed the necessary paperwork to get on the ballot. The filing deadline for mayoral candidates is March 5.

Fundraising has been a challenge across the board during the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates can’t hold large events to drum up money, and the priorities of donors, big and small, may have changed.

But Stothert said she has the money to fund her campaign and get her message out in every neighborhood.

“We’re well positioned to win this race, but we never take anything for granted,” she said.

Neary’s 2020 fundraising haul suggests a “moderate amount of strength” around opposition to Stothert, Adkins said. Once the mayor’s race winnows down to two candidates, money is sure to flow to a challenger if Stothert is on the general election ballot, he said.