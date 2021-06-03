Stothert names Thomas Warren Sr., former Omaha police chief, as next chief of staff

Mayor Jean Stothert has selected former Omaha Police Chief Thomas Warren Sr. to serve as her next chief of staff.
Warren is the current president and CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska. He served 24 years with the Police Department, including four years as chief, before retiring in 2008.
During his time with the city, and in the intervening years leading a nonprofit and serving on several local boards, Warren said he worked closely with city departments, learned the landscape of city government and established relationships with Omaha's donor community that he said will be vital to future public-private partnerships.
"Our economy is strong, the city of Omaha is very safe, and this is a great opportunity for me to continue in my service to this community," Warren said.
Stothert said the chief of staff role requires someone with a wide knowledge base and skillsets: a "jack-of-all-trades" who understands relationships, negotiation, problem-solving, customer service, finance and city law. She called Warren a recognized community leader who shares her vision for Omaha's future.
"Tom supports (the) goals of my administration to make Omaha a safe, growing, financially stable, diverse and inclusive city," Stothert said.
Warren's first day is expected to be July 1. He will make $150,000 during his first year, with 3% annual raises.
He won't receive city benefits, Stothert said, but is eligible to continue receiving his pension payments — about $107,300 annually.
Unlike most directors of city departments, who are city employees, Warren will work under a professional service contract that is subject to City Council approval later this month.
That arrangement was crafted for two reasons, Stothert said: A city ordinance forbids a retired employee who is receiving a pension to return to full-time employment. And the IRS doesn't allow an employee to become a member of both the police and civilian pension systems.
Warren will take over the role from Marty Bilek, who served as Stothert's chief of staff during her first two terms in office before retiring this month. Bilek also had extensive law enforcement experience before he joined Stothert's administration, something she said was a priority for her next hire.
"With the movement going on across the country with police reform, I can't think of anybody better to be working with the Law Department, with the Police Department, with the entire city to help us through this," she said. "Tom will be a real asset."
Warren said he's proud of his time as chief and the work the department did to reduce crime and attain national accreditation as a department. He was Omaha's first Black police chief.
Warren said that during his policing career, he was responsible for ensuring compliance with federal rules about how many Black, Latino and female officers were on the force. Over the course of 300 hires, he said, Omaha's police force became more diverse across its ranks.
"When we talk about commitment to diversity and inclusion, I think it's just as important that you have underrepresented minorities in positions of leadership ... so that when you have recruits that go into a work environment, and see that there's opportunity for advancement — that's what it would take to attract and retain the next generation of leadership," he said.
Warren also touted the work the Urban League has done under his leadership. With Warren at the helm, the organization has expanded programs in youth development, employment services and violence prevention.
In recent years, he said he has worked with Stothert and her administration on projects such as the 2020 Census count and the Empowerment Network's Step-Up summer jobs program.
Stothert and Warren also floated the possibility of the city pursuing construction of a new police headquarters over the next four years, a project that Stothert said has been discussed since she served on the City Council from 2009 to 2013. Those discussions remain in early stages, she said.
"We'll study it very carefully, and then see how we would pay for it," she said. "That's the important part."
Warren will resign from his role on the board of the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, to which he was appointed by Stothert last year. Stothert said she soon will appoint someone to serve the final four years of that term, an appointment that will require City Council approval.
Warren also serves on boards of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Partnership for Kids, the Durham Museum, the Omaha Police Foundation, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Foundation and American National Bank, according to the city.
He graduated from Omaha Technical High School, earned degrees from Morningside College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a graduate of the FBI Executive Institute Leadership Development Training Program.
Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now
Jesse Lowe 1857-1858
Andrew Jackson Poppleton 1858-1858
David Douglas Belden 1859-1860
Clinton Briggs 1860-1861
George Robert Armstrong 1861-1862
Addison R. Gilmore 1864-1865
Lorin Miller 1865-1866
Charles H. Brown 1867-1868
George M. Roberts 1868-1869
Ezra Millard 1869-1870
Smith Caldwell 1871-1872
Joseph H. Millard 1872-1873
William H. Brewer 1873-1874
J.S. Gibson 1874-1875
Champion S. Chase 1874-1877; 1879-1880; 1883-1884
Rueben H. Wilbur 1877-1888
James E. Boyd 1881-1882; 1885-1886
William J. Broatch 1887-1889; 1896-1897
R.C. Crushing 1890-1891
George P. Bemis 1892-1896
Frank E. Moores 1897-1905
Harry B. Zimman 1905-1906
James C. Dahlman 1906-1918; 1921-1930
Ed. P. Smith 1918-1921
Richard L. Metcalfe (1930-1933)
Roy N. Towl 1933-1936
Dan B. Butler 1936-1945
Charles Leeman 1945-1948
Glenn Cunningham 1948-1954
Johnny Rosenblatt 1954-1961
James Dworak 1961-1965
Alexander Sorensen 1965-1969
Eugene A. Leahy 1969-1973
Edward Zorinsky 1973-1976
Robert Cunningham 1976-1977
Albert L. Veys 1977-1981
Mike Boyle 1981-1987
Bernie Simon 1987-1988
P.J. Morgan 1989-1994
Subby Anzaldo 1994-1995
Hal Daub 1995-2001
Mike Fahey 2001-2009
Jim Suttle 2009-2013
Jean Stothert 2013-Present
