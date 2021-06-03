Stothert names Thomas Warren Sr., former Omaha police chief, as next chief of staff

Warren said that during his policing career, he was responsible for ensuring compliance with federal rules about how many Black, Latino and female officers were on the force. Over the course of 300 hires, he said, Omaha's police force became more diverse across its ranks.

"When we talk about commitment to diversity and inclusion, I think it's just as important that you have underrepresented minorities in positions of leadership ... so that when you have recruits that go into a work environment, and see that there's opportunity for advancement — that's what it would take to attract and retain the next generation of leadership," he said.

Warren also touted the work the Urban League has done under his leadership. With Warren at the helm, the organization has expanded programs in youth development, employment services and violence prevention.

In recent years, he said he has worked with Stothert and her administration on projects such as the 2020 Census count and the Empowerment Network's Step-Up summer jobs program.

Stothert and Warren also floated the possibility of the city pursuing construction of a new police headquarters over the next four years, a project that Stothert said has been discussed since she served on the City Council from 2009 to 2013. Those discussions remain in early stages, she said.