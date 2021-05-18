Stothert, Omaha City Council denounce discrimination and back diversity via symbolic measure

“Sadly," Chang said, "much of this recent wave of anti-Asian hate incidents can be attributed to xenophobic messaging related to the COVID-19 pandemic," which originated in China.

Chang suggested using facts to debunk stereotypes, educating yourself and your family about contributions made by Americans of all ethnicities and calling out racism and discrimination when you witness it.

“While it's definitely laudable to state that hate will not be tolerated, words are not enough,” Chang said. “What actions can we take so that these words don't ring hollow?”

The resolution isn't a city law and didn't enact any policy changes. Stothert outlined steps her administration has already taken “to ensure that 2021 is a year of recovery and rebuilding.”

Those actions included the hiring of Keith Station, who last summer took a newly created role as the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer; additional diversity and inclusion training for city employees; and the creation of two boards of community members and city employees who are developing plans to foster a culture of inclusion in city government.

“These employees and community members are already hard at work," Stothert said. "Greater understanding and solutions will come from all of us.”