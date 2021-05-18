Stothert, Omaha City Council denounce discrimination and back diversity via symbolic measure

Protests over policing. A rise in anti-Asian American discrimination. A city election at times driven by issues of equity.
Omaha is emerging from a difficult, historic year.
With that backdrop in mind, Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday condemned discrimination and hate, and vowed that Omaha and its leaders are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The City Council unanimously approved a largely symbolic resolution put forth by Stothert that denounced several forms of discrimination and hate speech, condemned “extremist conspiracy theories” and disinformation, and pledged commitment to diverse representation in the workforce and in city government.
"We have a responsibility and an obligation to improve and do better, and I know we can," Stothert said.
The measure faced no meaningful opposition. A handful of supporters said they were encouraged by the ideals it articulated. But some said that city leaders must continue to pursue actions that back up their words.
Lorraine Chang, speaking on behalf of the Nebraska Asian American Leadership Alliance, supported the measure as she described recent escalating acts of violence, discrimination and intimidation against Asian Americans in Omaha, including slurs hurled from car windows.
“Sadly," Chang said, "much of this recent wave of anti-Asian hate incidents can be attributed to xenophobic messaging related to the COVID-19 pandemic," which originated in China.
Chang suggested using facts to debunk stereotypes, educating yourself and your family about contributions made by Americans of all ethnicities and calling out racism and discrimination when you witness it.
“While it's definitely laudable to state that hate will not be tolerated, words are not enough,” Chang said. “What actions can we take so that these words don't ring hollow?”
The resolution isn't a city law and didn't enact any policy changes. Stothert outlined steps her administration has already taken “to ensure that 2021 is a year of recovery and rebuilding.”
Those actions included the hiring of Keith Station, who last summer took a newly created role as the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer; additional diversity and inclusion training for city employees; and the creation of two boards of community members and city employees who are developing plans to foster a culture of inclusion in city government.
“These employees and community members are already hard at work," Stothert said. "Greater understanding and solutions will come from all of us.”
Sarah Johnson, who ran for a City Council seat but fell short in the general election, also supported the resolution, calling it a good step. But she said actions must accompany words.
Johnson questioned whether the city's definition of hateful speech would include messaging on recent political flyers sent by the Omaha Police Officers Association that targeted some candidates in the city election. Some called the flyers inaccurate or racist. The police union's president defended them as factual.
No council members spoke on the resolution.
Under the measure, the city adopted principles of the Greater Omaha Chamber's CODE program, which stands for Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity, and Equity.
The CODE program was created to make gains in diversity, inclusivity and equity by promoting those issues in workplaces and bringing business leaders together to drive change at the executive level.
Omaha has work to do to bridge disparities and make the city a more welcoming, attractive place to young professionals of color, according to data collected by the chamber.
In a 2017 survey of Omaha young professionals ages 20 to 40, more than half of respondents said their workplace was not diverse, and only two-thirds of Black young professionals felt their workplace was “inclusive and welcoming” compared to 79% of all other races.
Among other findings, the survey found that fewer Black young professionals reported having professional mentors compared with peers of other races. Those young people also reported feeling less connected to the community and indicated they were less likely to stay in Omaha in the next five years.
More than a quarter of all respondents “described a lack of diversity, isolation and racism as reasons for not choosing Omaha,” the report said.
Gary Nachman, a regional director of the Anti-Defamation League who supported the resolution, said the measure went “a long way to repair past wrongs.”
“An ally is someone who speaks out on behalf or takes actions that are supportive of someone who was targeted by bias or bullying,” Nachman said. “An act of allyship, like this resolution, draws a line in the sand for all to see. I call on all of us to live up to the aspirations of this measure, and to hold ourselves and each other accountable.”
