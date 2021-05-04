Stothert proposes small suburban Omaha annexation for 2021

Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing a small Omaha annexation plan for this year: two subdivisions and an apartment complex.

Tuesday — just one week from the city Election Day — Stothert announced the proposed annexation of Whispering Ridge West subdivision southeast of 180th Street and West Maple Road, Northridge subdivision northwest of 180th and Pacific Streets and the Villas of Omaha at Butler Ridge complex near 156th and Fort Streets.

The annexation, which would be effective July 27 if passed by the City Council, would bring hundreds of new residents into the city limits. The city said the areas had 248 people at last count, but that was in 2010, and the Butler Ridge apartments were built in 2014 and 2015, according to county valuation records.

According to the city’s financial estimates, the city will collect $5 million in additional revenue over the next 10 years.

Property tax rates will fall in the two sanitary and improvement districts, according to the city. But the Butler Ridge apartment complex is not in an SID now, which will translate to a property tax increase of some $90,000 a year for the apartment owner after annexation.

Property owners can expect to receive information about the annexation in the mail next week.