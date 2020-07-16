Stothert wants city board member to resign over support of man who killed 5 Dallas officers

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday she plans to ask for the resignation of a member of the city's LGBTQ+ Advisory Board over comments he made about a man who killed five Dallas police officers in 2016.

Ja Keen Fox, who was still listed on the city's website Thursday afternoon as the secretary/communications chairman of the board, tweeted last week: "Rest in Power Micah X Johnson." On July 7, 2016, Johnson used a sniper rifle to kill five officers and wound nine more.

Johnson, a black Army veteran, was killed hours after the attack by a bomb delivered by a police robot.

Fox, who is black, also tweeted that Johnson "valued his life and the life of Black people enough not to wait around to be killed unjustly... ."

Stothert called for his resignation Thursday because of those tweets.

"Mr. Fox has been an active and productive member of the board, but his comment supporting the killer of five police officers (who injured) nine others in Dallas, Texas in 2016 is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Stothert said.

Fox, in an email sent to local media about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, said he had not yet been contacted by Stothert.

"I want to be as clear as possible. There will be no apology from me," Fox wrote. "I won't step down unless asked to do so by my fellow board members or forced to do so by the Mayor's office. If Mayor Stothert is 'asking' me to resign, the answer is a resounding no."

Fox is the lead organizer for the Justice for James movement, which is calling for charges to be filed against a white bar owner who fatally shot James Scurlock, a black man, during protests in downtown Omaha on May 30.