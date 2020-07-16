Stothert wants city board member to resign over support of man who killed 5 Dallas officers

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday she plans to ask for the resignation of a member of the city's LGBTQ+ Advisory Board over comments he made about a man who killed five Dallas police officers in 2016.
Ja Keen Fox, who was still listed on the city's website Thursday afternoon as the secretary/communications chairman of the board, tweeted last week: "Rest in Power Micah X Johnson." On July 7, 2016, Johnson used a sniper rifle to kill five officers and wound nine more.
Johnson, a black Army veteran, was killed hours after the attack by a bomb delivered by a police robot.
Fox, who is black, also tweeted that Johnson "valued his life and the life of Black people enough not to wait around to be killed unjustly... ."
Stothert called for his resignation Thursday because of those tweets.
"Mr. Fox has been an active and productive member of the board, but his comment supporting the killer of five police officers (who injured) nine others in Dallas, Texas in 2016 is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Stothert said.
Fox, in an email sent to local media about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, said he had not yet been contacted by Stothert.
"I want to be as clear as possible. There will be no apology from me," Fox wrote. "I won't step down unless asked to do so by my fellow board members or forced to do so by the Mayor's office. If Mayor Stothert is 'asking' me to resign, the answer is a resounding no."
Fox is the lead organizer for the Justice for James movement, which is calling for charges to be filed against a white bar owner who fatally shot James Scurlock, a black man, during protests in downtown Omaha on May 30.
Fox criticized Stothert for releasing a statement to the media before speaking with him. He also said she failed to use her power to protect recent protesters from prosecution or to hold accountable Omaha police officers for inflicting "violence" on protesters.
"She wasn't courageous enough to stand up for her constituents," Fox said. "Unless those constituents wear a gun and badge, of course. The bias is not new or unexpected, but just made so much more obvious because of this time of social unrest."
He also defended his statements on Johnson.
"In regards to Micah X Johnson, America has declared war on Black people for literal centuries but continues to be shocked by Black people that refuse to accept state violence as normal," Fox wrote. "You will never see me advocate for Black people to be docile in the face of state violence. The old America wasn't formed that way and the new America we hope to build won't be achieved that way either."
In her statement, Stothert said members of city advisory boards are appointed to improve the quality of life for everyone in Omaha.
"Members are of course entitled to their own opinions, but paying tribute to the killer of police officers is an opinion that has no value to the good work and outcomes of our boards," she said.
"Our Omaha police officers put themselves in harm's way every time they come to work," she continued. "Their jobs give them the opportunity to change lives and save lives. They understand and accept the risks and rewards of police work. My thanks to every officer for their dedication to our city and the citizens they serve."
The LGBTQ+ Advisory Board provides advice and input to the city on issues affecting those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. Its members are appointed by Stothert, who created the board by executive order in 2017.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Stay with Omaha.com for updates.
Photos: Our best staff images from July 2020
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.