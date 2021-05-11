Stothert wins third term as Omaha mayor; most City Council races appear settled

10:55 p.m. — Omaha City Council races were largely settled late Tuesday night, although more votes remain to be counted on Friday.

Voters reelected incumbent Pete Festersen over Sarah Johnson to represent the Dundee, Benson and Florence areas.

Incumbent Vinny Palermo also was well ahead of Becky Barrientos-Patlan in South Omaha, 3,897 to 2,502.

Incumbent Brinker Harding was reelected to the council’s District 6 seat over challenger Naomi Hattaway with a nearly 2-to-1 margin as of Tuesday evening.

In District 2 in northeast Omaha, incumbent Ben Gray appeared close to losing his seat to challenger Juanita Johnson. Johnson continued to build a lead over Gray as the returns came in — 3,800 to 2,990 as of the final release of the evening.

Don Rowe was solidly ahead of Patrick Leahy for the District 5 seat representing southwest Omaha, including the Millard area. District 5 was the only race in which a running incumbent didn't advance from the primary to the general election.

In the District 3 race in central Omaha, Danny Begley appears likely to defeat Cammy Watkins. He led 6,107 to 5,145. Begley would replace Chris Jerram, who is stepping aside after serving in the seat since 2009.