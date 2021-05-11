Stothert wins third term as Omaha mayor; some City Council races remain unsettled

9:55 p.m. — With Mayor Jean Stothert assured a third term, the remaining questions in the Omaha city election boil down to a few City Council races.
Incumbent Aimee Melton leads over challenger Sara Kohen in northwest Omaha's District 7, but the race remains somewhat close at 7,902 to 7,196.
Similarly, in District 2 in northeast Omaha, challenger Juanita Johnson has a growing margin over incumbent Ben Gray — 3,048 to 2,647.
Elsewhere, incumbents Pete Festersen (District 1), Vinny Palermo (District 4) and Brinker Harding (District 6) are well ahead of their challengers.
In the District 3 race in central Omaha, Danny Begley appears likely to defeat Cammy Watkins. He leads 5,505 to 4,418. They are vying to replace Chris Jerram, who is stepping aside after serving in the seat since 2009.
And in District 5, which covers southwest Omaha, Don Rowe has a solid lead over Patrick Leahy. Rowe has 7,578 votes, Leahy has 6,363.
In the mayor's race, RJ Neary has conceded to Stothert after she racked up a 2-1 victory margin.
Omaha Mayor
Jean Stothert 54,360
RJ Neary 26,323
City Council District 1
Pete Festersen 7,435
Sarah Johnson 4,100
City Council District 2
Ben Gray 2,647
Juanita Johnson 3,048
City Council District 3
Cammy Watkins 4,418
Danny Begley 5,505
City Council District 4
Vinny Palermo 3,487
Becky Barrientos-Patlan 2,160
City Council District 5
Don Rowe 7,578
Patrick Leahy 6,363
City Council District 6
Brinker Harding 11,308
Naomi Hattaway 6,136
City Council District 7
Aimee Melton 7,902
Sara Kohen 7,196
9:15 p.m. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert won a third term Tuesday after crushing challenger RJ Neary.
Neary congratulated Stothert in a speech delivered just after 9 p.m., when the ballot count showed an insurmountable lead for the incumbent.
"We came up short, but hopefully we've made Omaha a better place," Neary told supporters gathered at the downtown Capitol District.
8:55 p.m. — Mayor Jean Stothert continues her lead over RJ Neary in the Omaha mayoral race.
Stothert holds a 2-to-1 advantage over Neary, 47,589 to 23,269.
Stothert, who was first elected in 2011, is seeking a third term.
The Republican incumbent led by a big margin in the April nonpartisan primary, which included four Democratic challengers. In Tuesday's general election, she continued to dominate.
After the first returns came in Tuesday evening, former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman spoke at Stothert's watch party in northwest Omaha and noted her success in a city with 25,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans.
Heineman, a Republican, said that "shows how well-respected she is, and that she puts the citizens of all walks of life in Omaha first."
Current Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, another Republican, also praised Omaha's incumbent mayor.
"We have got the best mayor in the country right here in Omaha, Nebraska, and she is going to be here for four more years," Ricketts said.
In the Omaha City Council races, Juanita Johnson's lead over incumbent Ben Gray grew in District 2. She was ahead 2,701 to 2,440 votes.
Incumbent Aimee Melton passed Sara Kohen in the District 7 race with 6,601 votes to Kohen's 6,405.
So far, the results released are based on ballots cast before Election Day and those that were voted at the polls by 2 p.m. The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 9:45 p.m.
Omaha Mayor
Jean Stothert 47,589
RJ Neary 23,269
City Council District 1
Pete Festersen 6,904
Sarah Johnson 3,668
City Council District 2
Ben Gray 2,440
Juanita Johnson 2,701
City Council District 3
Cammy Watkins 3,909
Danny Begley 4,904
City Council District 4
Vinny Palermo 3,160
Becky Barrientos-Patlan 1,875
City Council District 5
Don Rowe 6,210
Patrick Leahy 5,629
City Council District 6
Brinker Harding 9,763
Naomi Hattaway 5,455
City Council District 7
Aimee Melton 6,601
Sara Kohen 6,405
8:10 p.m. — With the first batch of early voting election results released by the Douglas County Election Commission, Mayor Jean Stothert is ahead in Omaha's mayoral race over commercial real estate broker RJ Neary.
Stothert has 39,263 votes, or about 65% of the votes counted for mayor.
Neary has 20,459 votes. The initial vote counts represent early ballots received before Election Day.
The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 8:45 p.m.
Incumbents are in the lead in most of the Omaha City Council races.
But in District 2, challenger Juanita Johnson holds a narrow lead over incumbent Ben Gray, 2,165 to 2,093. And District 7, challenger Sara Kohen leads over incumbent Aimee Melton, 5,827 to 5,096.
In District 5, where two newcomers emerged from the April primary, Patrick Leahy holds a lead over Don Rowe, 5,200 to 4,935.
In the District 3 race, Danny Begley is in the lead with 3,989 votes to Cammy Watkins' 3,250. Begley and Watkins are vying to replace Chris Jerram, who is stepping aside after serving in the seat since 2009.
