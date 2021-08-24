Stothert's budget vetoes will stand after City Council votes along partisan lines

It was developed as a pilot program to run through September 2022 and is being paid for through private dollars. Stothert had called the addition of permanent funding “premature” until the city completes the pilot and evaluates how the lane was used.

Another vetoed amendment to the CIP would have added money to implement recommendations of a forthcoming bicycle and pedestrian master plan, which the city is working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency to develop. Stothert, again, said she wants to know more about what the recommendations will be.

Festersen said Tuesday that he's confident the bike lane will be a success. And unless the city plans ahead, it will be another year behind in developing good bike infrastructure, he said.

A third CIP amendment would have committed some city money to pay for streetscape improvements along North Saddle Creek Road from the Northwest Radial to 50th Street, an area Festersen said has great anchoring businesses, such as Saddle Creek Breakfast Club and The Homy Inn, but is "badly in need of new infrastructure."

The amendment would have reallocated money from a fund used for urban design projects, but that money already is attached to other projects further along in the design phase, Stothert said.