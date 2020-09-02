Stothert's vetoes of mental health, health director budget amendments will stand

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday didn’t have the votes to override two vetoes by Mayor Jean Stothert over amendments to the city’s 2021 budget.

No council member attempted to override Stothert’s veto of an amendment that would have given $25,000 to the Mayor’s Office for a part-time city health director.

Council President Chris Jerram had introduced that amendment so the city wouldn’t have to worry about the threat of legal action over future directed health measures, such as a mask requirement, he said previously.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, who acts as the city’s health director during pandemics, chose not to order a mask mandate in July after the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office challenged her ability to implement one.