Stothert's vetoes of mental health, health director budget amendments will stand

The amendment originally would have
reallocated $2 million from the Omaha Police Department to Heartland Workforce Solutions and unspecified mental health programs.
When it became clear last month that there wasn’t council support to take money from the police budget, Councilman Pete Festersen amended the source of that money to the city’s cash reserves.
An override attempt Tuesday failed on a 4-3 vote with council members Rich Pahls, Brinker Harding and Aimee Melton voting against it. Five votes are required to override a mayoral veto.
The council also voted 5-2 to approve the city’s 2021 budget, including all revisions. Jerram and Festersen voted against it.
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Football season returns
Millard West takes the field for the start of the Elkhorn South vs. Millard West football game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Elkhorn South won the game 30-28.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football season returns
Millard West cheerleaders perform before the start of the Elkhorn South vs. Millard West football game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Elkhorn South won the game 30-28.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer
Chester Cavitte sweeps the sidewalk in front of Dreamland Park on north 24th Street on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Heron
A heron flies over the Elkhorn River on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest
SeaSea Stark of Omaha raises her fist at a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vet Funeral
A member of the Air Force Honor Guard holds a folded flag at the funeral for Nicholas Baker at the Omaha National Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
Union Omaha's Elma N'For, left, celebrates a goal by Sebastian Contreras in the first half to tie the match against Forward Madison FC.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lake Fun
A man wakeboards through light fog last week on Carter Lake.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers
About 100 people show their support for State Sen. Ernie Chambers on Thursday, the last day of his last legislative session, outside the Nebraska State Capitol.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Softball Preview
Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl, left, and catcher Brooke Dumont have played together since they were freshmen, going 106-4 in their first three seasons. “They know what the other one is thinking without having to say anything. They’ve always had that,” coach Todd Petersen said.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Homeschool
Tesla Badger, 4, plays at home, which is also the village co-op. Her mom, Crystal Badger, volunteered use of her home in exchange for child care. Mary Ensz created this mural on the basement wall.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Education Co-op
Sofia Jawed-Wessel makes time for art every day with her children, from left, Laith, Haizel and Paloma. The family keeps to a tight schedule.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD/
Old Market Protest
Connie Jones, of Omaha, and about 20 other protesters call for defunding the police and supporting Black Lives Matter in the Old Market in Omaha on Friday, August 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Old Market Protest
About 20 protesters call for defunding the police and supporting Black Lives Matter in the Old Market in Omaha on Friday, August 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Disc Golf
Ben Peters takes advantage of the mild weather to practice his disc golf putting at Elmwood park on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Educators Mask Mandate
Bruce Jones, right, a middle school teacher, and his husband, Taylor Frank, carry signs during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Educators Mask Mandate
More than a hundred people attend a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bounce House
Charlotte Nunn, right, celebrates her 4th birthday with a bounce house and her sister, Lydia Nunn, 2, in their Omaha front yard on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
The sun sets over the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha on won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
Union Omaha players celebrate on the field following the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
Union Omaha players kneel and raise their fists during a moment of silence for racial justice before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu and North Texas SC's Ronaldo Damus come down to the ground after colliding in midair near the goal in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Ryan Schaake, left, watches his son Alex Schaake putt on the first hole during the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Seth Reeves kisses his trophy after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sourdough bread baking
Ferial Pearson uses rice flour to highlight her intricate designs on sourdough bread. The UNO professor has been making bread while at home social distancing.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grind It
Jared Beckenhauer skateboards in Seymour Smith Park on Wednesday in Omaha.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Metro Baseball
The hat falls off of Five Points Bank's Danny Spongberg , left, after he tagged out KB Building Services' Cole Payton after Payton got picked off in the third inning during the American Legion Metro tournament final at Millard South on Friday, July 31, 2020. It was one of two pickoffs in the inning.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Metro Baseball
Five Points Bank players celebrate their 6-3 win over KB Building Services in the Metro postseason tournament final Friday at Millard South. “It was nice, especially for our five seniors,” Five Points Bank coach Pat Mooney said.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Search
Omaha Police Officer Dan Torres and his police dog Peace search for evidence Friday after a man was fatally shot near 45th and Miami Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
