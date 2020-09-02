 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stothert's vetoes of mental health, health director budget amendments will stand
0 comments
alert

Stothert's vetoes of mental health, health director budget amendments will stand

Only $5 for 5 months

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday didn’t have the votes to override two vetoes by Mayor Jean Stothert over amendments to the city’s 2021 budget.

No council member attempted to override Stothert’s veto of an amendment that would have given $25,000 to the Mayor’s Office for a part-time city health director.

Council President Chris Jerram had introduced that amendment so the city wouldn’t have to worry about the threat of legal action over future directed health measures, such as a mask requirement, he said previously.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, who acts as the city’s health director during pandemics, chose not to order a mask mandate in July after the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office challenged her ability to implement one.

Another amendment would have taken $1.85 million from the city’s cash reserves to pay for more mental health services and a jobs program.

The amendment originally would have reallocated $2 million from the Omaha Police Department to Heartland Workforce Solutions and unspecified mental health programs.

When it became clear last month that there wasn’t council support to take money from the police budget, Councilman Pete Festersen amended the source of that money to the city’s cash reserves.

An override attempt Tuesday failed on a 4-3 vote with council members Rich Pahls, Brinker Harding and Aimee Melton voting against it. Five votes are required to override a mayoral veto.

The council also voted 5-2 to approve the city’s 2021 budget, including all revisions. Jerram and Festersen voted against it.

Our best staff photos of August 2020

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127

twitter.com/reecereports

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert