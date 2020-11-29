The Elector: Precious McKesson will cast Nebraska’s 2nd District electoral vote for Biden

Nebraska has a state law against so-called faithless electors that requires electors to back the presidential candidate who wins in their respective constituencies.

Nebraska awards a single electoral vote to the winner in each of its three congressional districts; the other two electoral votes go to the winner of the statewide election.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen, both Republicans, still must formally certify each of the Electoral College votes, which political observers say could crack open the door to political drama.

But Ricketts has slammed it shut, saying he will respect the will of 2nd District voters. Evnen’s office, asked about state law on the matter, said it knows of no legal reason not to certify electors’ votes.

McKesson said she’s been trying to stay in more often lately, because of the coronavirus. She lost an uncle to the virus. She also doesn’t want to get sick and have to watch another Democrat cast her electoral vote for her.

She’s happy for a break from a campaign schedule that often had her getting up at 3:30 a.m. to send emails before early morning meetings.