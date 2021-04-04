The race for Omaha mayor: Stothert, Democratic challengers make closing arguments

“We’re at a tipping point here in Omaha, and we need a leader who’s going to come in ready on day one to get to work,” Harris said. “My background in public health and criminal justice reform and policy advocacy really gives me that skillset and experience to lead.”

Harris said Omaha will need strong leadership as it continues to navigate through the pandemic, even with an encouraging vaccination rollout. She wants to ensure that all communities receive equitable vaccine distribution and education, and that small businesses get the help they need to stay open.

Among other law enforcement changes, Harris is calling for an independent police auditor to oversee allegations of misconduct by officers. And she wants to invest more money in neighborhood-level violence prevention.

But Harris said public safety also means addressing the root causes of homelessness; providing safe, affordable housing; and building quality transportation options to connect people with good jobs.

She said every election cycle in Omaha comes down to “trash versus streets.” The city must get those services right so that leaders can move on to address larger issues like why young people leave the city and why Omaha has so few available houses on the market, she said.