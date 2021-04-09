The unofficial final results from Omaha's city primary

These are the unofficial results released Friday in the Omaha City Council and mayoral races.
Included are about 12,000 absentee ballots and about 300 provisional ballots.
The two top vote-getters (in bold) advance in each race. The election is officially nonpartisan.
Mayor
Jean Stothert (incumbent) 47,966
RJ Neary 13,162
Jasmine L. Harris 11,993
Kimara Snipes 7,489
Mark Gudgel 4,087
City Council
District 1
Pete Festersen (incumbent) 7,415
Sarah Johnson 3,327
Tyeisha Kosmicki 1,994
Paul Anderson 764
District 2
Ben Gray (incumbent) 2,615
Juanita Johnson 1,502
Jonathan C. Lathan 1,434
David Mitchell 514
Steven Abraham 318
Cornelius F. Williams 215
District 3
Danny Begley 4,228
Cammy Watkins 4,118
Gilbert Ayala 1,384
Jen Bauer 1,355
District 4
Vinny Palermo (incumbent) 2,927
Becky Barrientos-Patlan 1,417
Ben Cass 936
Sarah Smolen 931
District 5
Don Rowe 2,554
Patrick Leahy 2,480
Kathleen R. Kauth 2,383
Kate Gotsdiner 1,857
Colleen Brennan (incumbent) 1,811
Jeff Moore 1,663
Destiny Stark 424
District 6