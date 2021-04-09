 Skip to main content
The unofficial final results from Omaha's city primary
  • Updated
Mayor Jean Stothert and RJ Neary will move on from the city primary as the top two vote-getters.

These are the unofficial results released Friday in the Omaha City Council and mayoral races. 

Included are about 12,000 absentee ballots and about 300 provisional ballots.

The two top vote-getters (in bold) advance in each race. The election is officially nonpartisan. 

Mayor

Jean Stothert (incumbent) 47,966

RJ Neary 13,162

Jasmine L. Harris 11,993

Kimara Snipes 7,489

Mark Gudgel 4,087

City Council

032121-owh-new-councildistrict1-map-web.jpg

District 1

Pete Festersen (incumbent) 7,415

Sarah Johnson 3,327

Tyeisha Kosmicki 1,994

Paul Anderson 764

032421-owh-new-district2-map-web.jpg

District 2

Ben Gray (incumbent) 2,615

Juanita Johnson 1,502

Jonathan C. Lathan 1,434

David Mitchell 514

Steven Abraham 318

Cornelius F. Williams 215

03xx21-owh-new-councildistrict3-map-web.jpg

District 3

Danny Begley 4,228

Cammy Watkins 4,118

Gilbert Ayala 1,384

Jen Bauer 1,355 

031621-owh-new-district4-map-web.jpg

District 4

Vinny Palermo (incumbent) 2,927

Becky Barrientos-Patlan 1,417

Ben Cass 936

Sarah Smolen 931

032621-owh-new-district5race-map-web

District 5

Don Rowe 2,554

Patrick Leahy 2,480

Kathleen R. Kauth 2,383

Kate Gotsdiner 1,857

Colleen Brennan (incumbent) 1,811 

Jeff Moore 1,663

Destiny Stark 424

033121-owh-new-district6-map-web.jpg

District 6

Brinker Harding (incumbent) 10,202

Naomi Hattaway 6,440

032821-owh-new-district7-map-web

District 7

Aimee Melton (incumbent) 7,116

Sara Kohen 7,063

Source: Douglas County Election Commission

