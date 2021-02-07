The World-Herald's 2021 Omaha city election guide
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is pushing back against some fellow Republicans who want the state party to formally censure him for his outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump after the U.S. Capitol riot.
Sarpy County Republicans have joined in the effort to censure U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse for criticizing former President Donald Trump.
Sasse said the "anger" in the Nebraska Republican Party has never been about him "violating principle or abandoning conservative policy," but about him "not bending the knee to" Trump.