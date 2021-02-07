 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The World-Herald's 2021 Omaha city election guide
0 comments

The World-Herald's 2021 Omaha city election guide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stories on mayoral race

Mayoral candidate Kimara Snipes gets endorsements from key Dems

Jasmine Harris enters Omaha mayor's race 

Stothert has $660,000 on hand for mayor's race 

Mayor Stothert files for third term 

Omaha mayoral candidate RJ Neary raises $300K

RJ Neary steps into Omaha mayor's race

Stothert kicks off re-election bid

Stories on the City Council 

City Council supports ballot request cards

Douglas County won't send every voter ballot request card

Colleen Brennan is sworn in to District 5 seat

Legality of Pahls voting on replacement is questioned

At least 8 candidates could run for City Council seat in District 5

Some call for council pick to quit

District 5 council replacement blogs about race, COVID

7 candidates plan to challenge Ben Gray in District 2 race 

Council member Brinker Harding announces re-election bid in District 6

Pete Festersen says he will run for re-election to City Council in District 1

 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert