 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The World-Herald's guide to the 2021 Omaha city general election
0 comments

The World-Herald's guide to the 2021 Omaha city general election

  • 0

Mayor Jean Stothert and RJ Neary will move on from the city primary as the top two vote-getters.

Get caught up on The World-Herald's recent political stories in preparation for Omaha's city general election on May 11.

What you should know about the general election

Unofficial final results for the primary election

* * *

Stories on the mayor's race

Buffett endorses Stothert

Police chief endorses Stothert

Stothert vs. Neary in the general election

* * *

Stories on the City Council races

District 1: Pete Festersen vs. Sarah Johnson

City Council races set for districts representing southwest and North Omaha

Omaha City Council incumbents advance 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert