'This virus is no joke': Nebraska's 1st District congressional candidate Kate Bolz has COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Nebraska State Sen. Kate Bolz, a Democrat, has focused heavily on health care issues and the coronavirus pandemic in her bid for Congress.

She has some new personal experience to draw upon after testing positive this week for COVID-19.

Bolz, 41, told The World-Herald on Wednesday that she was having typical symptoms that included headache, fatigue and coughing.

“This virus is no joke,” Bolz said. “I’ve heard from lots of constituents who’ve had it or a loved one has had it. Even young and healthy people can get caught off guard and knocked down.”

She is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., in the 1st District, which covers much of eastern Nebraska.

Fortenberry issued a statement after hearing the news of Bolz’s positive test.

“I wish the Senator a swift recovery,” Fortenberry said. “COVID-19 has affected so many Americans, many right here in Nebraska. It is a painful reality that the virus can strike any of us. Celeste & I send our warmest regards.”

Bolz announced earlier in the week that her fiancé, Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday, had tested positive. They are now quarantining at home.