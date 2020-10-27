Thousands attend President Trump's rally in Omaha

Angela Schock, 52, of Lincoln, said she came to see the president because “I’m an American, and I love Trump. He gets things done.”

Asked what he got done, she said “Israel, that he takes care of our military,” and she has a lot of military in her family.

Schock, who wasn’t wearing a mask, says she wasn’t worried about catching coronavirus in the crowd, though she brought a face covering in case. “You have to live life while you’re here. No concerns.”

Behind in the polling averages nationally and in critical states, Trump is trying to hold his 2016 Electoral College advantage.

Tuesday, Trump also held rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin — states he won in 2016.

Trump said the choice for voters is between a “super-recovery” with him or “the Biden recession.” The president linked Biden with “radical left Democrats” who will let rioters and looters “run wild.”

"This election is a choice between the American dream, which is what we want, and a socialist nightmare."