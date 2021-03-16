Three candidates challenging Vinny Palermo for South Omaha seat on City Council

Becky Barrientos-Patlan

Age: 62

Political party: Republican

Occupation: Neighborhood association president

Education: South High School; Iowa Western Community College

Family: Married, four children

Faith: Christian

What is your top priority?

Hello Voters!

It’s me, Becky, your Pro-God, Pro-Family, Pro-Veteran, Pro-Life, Pro-Active Transparent, Councilwoman!

Public Safety is important to south Omaha-District 4, therefore, I WILL VOTE AGAINST, DEFUNDING THE POLICE!

South Omaha nonprofits are severely underfunded! I WILL WORK TO INCREASE FUNDING!

Our American Liberties and Freedoms, are at stake! Individual responsibility, works! I WILL VOTE TO END, THE MASK MANDATE!

Born and raised in south Omaha, I want to attract Investors, Developers, Businesses and Tourist. “Come to south Omaha, It’s The Magic City!”

PLEASE VOTE BECKY!

The STRONGER VOICE for SOUTH OMAHA-District 4!