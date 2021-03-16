Three candidates challenging Vinny Palermo for South Omaha seat on City Council

Three candidates are vying to unseat incumbent Vinny Palermo to represent South Omaha on the Omaha City Council.
The challengers are neighborhood advocate Becky Barrientos-Patlan, software engineer Ben Cass and middle school teacher Sarah Smolen.
Palermo, a small-business owner, is seeking his second term on the council.
Palermo said he’s running for reelection as someone who understands the importance of taking care of inner-city kids and creating jobs to improve quality of life.
Public safety, road improvements and tourism are top priorities, the 47-year-old said.
Palermo emphasized the importance of caring for unimproved roads, which are roads not made from concrete or asphalt. South Omaha has several pockets of unimproved roads. While many neighbors don’t mind the roads, because they can sometimes slow down or deter traffic, others want them repaired.
Palermo also said the city would benefit from boosting tourism, which took a hit during the pandemic. He said it would be a plus to draw more people to 24th Street in the heart of South Omaha.
“If you haven’t been to South 24th Street,” Palermo said, “you don’t know what you’re missing. Whatever we can do to draw more people in, to spend more money within the community, it helps.”
In 2019, Palermo pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of failing to file income tax returns from his tree-trimming business in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He was sentenced to four years of federal probation, ordered to perform 120 hours of community service, and required to pay a $35,000 fine on top of $21,209 in taxes owed.
Palermo told The World-Herald in December that he completed his community service, paid the fine and accepted responsibility.
Barrientos-Patlan, who also ran for the seat in 2017, said she’s paid close attention to the happenings in her district over the last four years. Recently, Barrientos-Patlan said she’s heard from neighbors who are opposed to the mask mandate, as well as opposed to defunding police.
Public health guidance surrounding the pandemic has limited Barrientos-Patlan’s interaction with family, friends and the community. She said she doesn’t feel that things like the mask mandate have been very effective.
Other priorities for Barrientos-Patlan, 62, include supporting the police force and drawing more development to South Omaha.
As founder and president of her neighborhood association, Barrientos-Patlan said she wants to see better communication between city officials and residents.
“Transparency is huge,” she said. “We need that transparency.”
Cass said he hopes to prioritize attracting and retaining talent in the city, especially young people looking for opportunities out of school. That can be done, he said, with affordable housing and walkable neighborhoods.
Another priority for the 32-year-old is expanding the city’s public transit offerings, but it’s a project that will take data-driven research and planning. Some of the modern features on the city’s new rapid transit bus line could be implemented on other routes and city buses, Cass said.
“We need to have a plan in place to make sure that people who want to live, work and play in this city don’t need a car,” he said.
Cass said he’s proud of South Omaha’s attractions, like the Henry Doorly Zoo and Lauritzen Gardens. He can also see the Vinton Street commercial district becoming a big draw.
Smolen said she decided to run after observing the city’s response to summer protests and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was a serious lack of information being put out,” said Smolen, 33.
She would like to see city government become more accessible. City Council meetings are held at 2 p.m., a time that interferes with typical work hours or school pickup hours. Smolen would also like to see a more user-friendly city website and have information translated into multiple languages on the city’s official social media pages.
Another priority, Smolen said, is creating more safe and affordable housing. That would also mean holding landlords accountable for completing necessary repairs on homes they own.
Every spring, drivers are left dodging potholes. Smolen said she wants to see a long-term solution that prevents the problem, rather than continuing to patch things up year after year.
As for South Omaha, Smolen said she thinks that the Vinton commercial district has potential. She hopes to see more attention drawn to that area, as well as “gems” along 24th Street.
