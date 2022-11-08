Three conservatives win seats on Nebraska State Board of Education

Conservative Republicans captured three of the four seats up for election on the Nebraska State Board of Education Tuesday, ousting an incumbent and handing a major defeat to the Nebraska state teachers union that had endorsed the losing candidates.

The one bright spot for the union was in Douglas County, where incumbent Democrat Deborah Neary overcame a hail of conservative criticism for her behind-the-scenes advocacy of proposed health-education standards for Nebraska schools.

Neary, who was backed by the Nebraska State Education Association and by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, fended off a challenge from Republican Marni Hodgen in a close race for the District 8 seat.

Neary had just over 51% of the votes — about a 2,000-vote lead, in unofficial results posted Wednesday.

Neary said she's honored by the expression of confidence from the voters in District 8 and grateful to the family, friends and supporters who contributed time and effort to the campaign.

"I believe ensuring all children access to quality education is key to a successful and prosperous future for our communities and our state, and I look forward to continuing this important work," Neary said.

The election brings to an end a contentious campaign for control of the board — a battle marked by disagreements on social and cultural issues in the public schools and by likely record campaign spending.

The outcome gives conservatives a stronger voice on the eight-member board, making it harder for the board to resurrect the controversial proposed health-education standards that were indefinitely postponed in September 2021. But the conservatives won't have enough votes by themselves to outright block an effort to bring them back.

In addition, conservatives will have greater input in the crucial decision of picking a replacement for Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt, who is resigning Jan. 3.​

Republicans Kirk Penner of Aurora, Sherry Jones of Grand Island and Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte each won four-year terms. Penner, appointed last December by Gov. Pete Ricketts, was running to keep his District 5 seat.

Ricketts had supported all four Republicans.

Tegtmeier defeated incumbent Republican Robin Stevens of Gothenburg in District 7, which encompasses generally the western half of the state.

Tegtmeier, who won with more than 70% of the vote, said her campaign reflected "the values and the will" of voters in the district.

"I think nationwide we are seeing parents demanding an active voice in their children's education and looking for candidates who will represent them on these boards," she said.

For many years, she said, the state board has operated in relative obscurity, and the last two years, starting with the pandemic, have really brought education to the forefront.

She said the board's emphasis on "social equity" doesn't align with the will of Nebraskans, who want an emphasis on achievement.

"Nebraskans want to see our children achieve academically so they can compete not just with Iowa or Kansas but on a worldwide scale," she said.

Conservatives had criticized Stevens for not fighting hard enough to derail the proposed health-education standards. Stevens claimed it was his leadership that got the standards postponed last year, but he took heat for not voting for a Penner motion to permanently scrap them earlier this year.

Stevens, a former school superintendent, had little to say on Tuesday's outcome.

​"In my opinion, the people have spoken," he said. "And I wish Elizabeth the very best. Our kids depend on her."

​The four board races were fueled by disagreements over what and when kids should be taught about sexuality and race, what books belong in school libraries, equity versus equality and the proper boundaries of the board’s authority.

The conservatives campaigned on a “back to basics” platform, emphasizing local control of schools and the importance of academic achievement. They called for keeping sexually explicit materials out of the classroom, and empowering parents to have a greater say in what’s taught.

To some degree, they continued the wave of parental discontent that stretched back into the fights over school closures and masking during the pandemic.

Progressives had painted the conservatives as anti-LGBTQ, racist, book-banning extremists out to destroy the public school system.

​They attacked the four Republican challengers for their endorsement by Protect Nebraska Children PAC, the political arm of a new political group that sprouted from the fight over health-education standards in 2021.

Progressives accused the PNC of being a "hate group" because the founders received some advice and technical assistance from a national group dubbed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. PNC leaders maintained the "hate-group" label was a political smear and that their goal was to get political ideology of all kinds out of the classroom.​

The historically sedate state board elections overflowed with a torrent of political sludge. Angry tweeters and bloggers hurled mud with abandon, while urgent issues like academic achievement and a state teacher shortage were often overshadowed by personal insults and accusations.

​Neary overcame criticism that she overstepped her bounds as a policymaker and behaved behind the scenes as an advocate to influence the creation of the controversial health-education standards.

While her behind-the-scenes efforts upset conservatives, it won her support from advocates of LGBTQ families.

Neary argued that the standards — which initially proposed teaching elementary school students about gender identity and sexual orientation — were an opportunity to teach dignity and respect for all, to reduce teen pregnancies and address sexually transmitted diseases.

Tegtmeier said critics drew some incorrect conclusions from conservative opposition to the standards.

"A lot of assumptions were made when candidates were opposed to sex-ed being taught in elementary classes, and they were not always the correct assumptions, that we were anti-LGBTQ, that we didn't care if they were safe," she said. "That's not it at all. It's always been the age-appropriateness of sex-ed and the privilege of the parents to teach those concepts during their children's formative years."

She said it was a false argument that children needed to be taught sexual concepts so kids could be kind to one another.

​Jones, a former educator who captured 66% of the vote to Danielle Helzer's 34%, said she was successful because her values and beliefs aligned closely with the people of District 6.

Residents were concerned about the proposed health-education standards and the teacher shortage and about retaining local control of schools, she said.

Jones said her faith played a part in her success.

"First and foremost, I must give credit to the Lord, who was the best campaign manager ever," she said. "He did an awesome job providing for me and directing my steps over the past 18 months. And I owe an immeasurable amount to those who came alongside me during this campaign journey. It was truly a grassroots effort of moms and pops and everyday citizens."

Penner defeated independent Helen Raikes of Ashland, a retired professor of education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who had described herself as politically moderate. He had 55% of the vote.

Raikes’ husband, Ron, served in the Legislature from 1997 to 2009, including eight years as chair of the Education Committee. He died in a farming accident in 2009.

Penner campaigned against comprehensive sexuality education and critical race theory, saying public schools should educate not indoctrinate.

He brought attention to explicit materials in school libraries by reading passages from them aloud during a meeting — a move that prompted progressives to label him a book-banner.