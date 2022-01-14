Three Omaha City Council members join lawsuit against Douglas County health director

The mandate will remain in effect until the judge rules otherwise or until Huse deems it no longer necessary.

Huse has said that as she considered issuing a temporary mandate, she conferred with the county attorney who advises the Health Department, and the city attorney, both of whom told her she was on solid legal ground.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the city’s Law Department will take the lead in defending the order because Huse issued the mandate in her role as the city’s health director.

Huse’s order, which she announced Tuesday, took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for schools and other public indoor spaces within Omaha city limits. There are several exceptions where the mandate does not apply.

Peterson is seeking a temporary and permanent injunction declaring the mandate “void and unlawful.” He argues that Huse did not have “jurisdiction or authority” to issue the mandate.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who said Tuesday that he would ask Peterson to consider legal action, said in a statement that Huse’s action is an “abuse of power” that “undermines trust in our nation’s pandemic response.”