Top Omaha election official has "100% confidence"' in staff and processes

In a sign of the times, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse summed up his routine pre-Election Day report to the County Board Tuesday with a message about election security.

"Voters in Douglas County should be assured and reassured that elections are safe," Kruse said Tuesday. "They're secure. We have 100% confidence in our people, our procedures, our products. And when voters cast their vote, their voice is heard."

Kruse reiterated what he and Nebraska state election officials have said multiple times about recent elections in Omaha and across the state, including the 2020 presidential vote. They've been fair and accurate, with no evidence of significant fraud, and the officials are confident about the next election.

Kruse, a Republican appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, and Chief Deputy Douglas County Election Commissioner Chris Carithers provided the update to the board about the Nov. 8 general election.

Kruse routinely uses the platform to give local voters news they can use as Election Day nears:

Friday at 6 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote in Nebraska. Voters can still register by going in person to the Douglas County Election Commission office, 12220 West Center Road, in the Bel Air Plaza in Omaha.

Douglas County residents can go to www.votedouglascounty.com, type in their home address and see a sample ballot of exactly what they're voting on, plus details about their polling place.

As of Oct. 3, Douglas County had 358,398 registered voters: 135,105 Democrats, 127,383 Republicans, 88,834 nonpartisans, 5,842 Libertarians and 1,234 Legal Marijuana NOW voters.

People can vote in one of three ways: by mail or drop box, early voting in person at the election commission office, or at their polling place on Election Day.

Early ballots have to be returned — with voters' signatures in the appropriate places — by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks don't count. It's not recommended to put a ballot in the mail after Nov. 1.

The election commission has 13 secure drop boxes around Douglas County. For locations, check the map on the commission's website.

Kruse encouraged early voters to use the drop boxes. They're the most direct way to return ballots. Teams of election commission workers from two political parties empty the boxes daily.

The election commission office normally is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays but has extended hours on some days. It will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Thursday, Nov. 3. It also will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the next two Saturdays — Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

But very little is routine about American elections these days, and questions always come back to election security and accuracy.

County Board Member Jim Cavanaugh, a Democrat, asked Kruse if any fraud had been found locally in the 2020 election. Kruse said no. He elaborated on some of the measures his office takes.

"We have lots of checks and balances in place," Kruse said. "We check signatures. We do an extensive canvass or audit process after the fact. We do tests before we use the machines and then we do hand counts on certain precincts and races that the secretary of state instructs us to do randomly."

An Omahan who frequently comments at local public meetings, Larry Storer, told the County Board Tuesday that he believes the 2020 election was stolen and that his faith in government, including locally, has been severely damaged.

That drew a strong reaction from Douglas County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson, a Republican and one of several board members from both parties who expressed their confidence in American elections.

"This really frustrates the heck out of me," Borgeson said. "There are very, very good people across this country ... that their sole job, like Brian's job, is to make sure that their communities', their counties' elections are safe and sound. This whole politics by fear, by conspiracy, by whatever you want to call it, has got to stop."

There are, Borgeson continued, "good people working for the good of the American people."

She said she appreciated Kruse's report to the board about how elections are run safely and securely in Douglas County.

"And I really do, I mean every day I hope that we can get back to being the kind of country that we were before all this nonsense," Borgeson said.