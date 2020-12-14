Trump, 4; Biden, 1: Electors make Nebraska's split 2020 results official

LINCOLN — Nebraska's five electors cast their votes for president Monday, with outgoing President Donald Trump getting four of the state's five electoral votes and President-elect Joe Biden getting one.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen, both Republicans, watched as the five Nebraskans cast their Electoral College ballots on behalf nearly 1 million voters just after 2:10 p.m. Monday.
The four GOP electors — George Olmer and Darlene Starman of Lincoln, Teresa Ibach of Sumner and Steve Nelson of Axtell — cast their votes for Trump.
Nebraska Democratic Party staffer Precious McKesson of Omaha cast her electoral vote for Biden. She was the first woman of color to cast an Electoral College vote in Nebraska, and the first woman to cast one for a Democrat.
"I am beyond thrilled to have cast the electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," McKesson said.
Nebraska is one of only two states — Maine is the other — to award a single electoral vote to the winner in each of its congressional districts.
Biden, the Democratic nominee, won the popular vote in the Omaha-based 2nd District, allowing him to pick up a single electoral vote from Nebraska.
Nebraska's two other congressional districts — the 1st and 3rd — went for Trump. The state also awards two of its five electoral votes to the statewide winner of the popular vote. This year, that was Trump.
Support Local Journalism
In Nebraska, that left the score: Trump, 4; Biden, 1. But the national Electoral College scoreboard that formalizes U.S. election results will end up Monday at Biden, 306; Trump, 232.
A key question is whether 2020 will be the last election when Nebraska can split its electoral votes. Ricketts has said he would sign a bill that reaches his desk returning Nebraska to a system that awards all of the state's electoral votes to the statewide winner.
Twice in the last four presidential elections, the Democratic candidate has picked up the 2nd District's electoral vote. In 2008, the district went to then-Sen. Barack Obama, who also won the presidency.
Republicans have tried before to revive winner-take-all in Nebraska. The outcome of any effort in the 2021 Legislature, with fresh faces from the 2020 election, is uncertain. Passage could require 33 votes, or a two-thirds majority, to overcome a likely filibuster.
Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said Monday that the willingness by Ricketts and the Nebraska Republican Party to toss out Nebraska's split electoral vote system shows they are "sore losers." She said the 17 Democrats in the next Legislature will fight any effort to change the system, and they will get some help from Republican colleagues.
Said McKesson: "On Nov. 3, that one vote in CD2 changed the direction of the presidential election. Your vote matters."
Trump has yet to acknowledge his loss. Inauguration Day for Biden is Jan. 20.
Photos: Our best staff images from December 2020
World-Herald Staff Writer
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.