Trump, 4; Biden, 1: Electors make Nebraska's split 2020 results official

Nebraska is one of only two states — Maine is the other — to award a single electoral vote to the winner in each of its congressional districts.

Biden, the Democratic nominee, won the popular vote in the Omaha-based 2nd District, allowing him to pick up a single electoral vote from Nebraska.

Nebraska's two other congressional districts — the 1st and 3rd — went for Trump. The state also awards two of its five electoral votes to the statewide winner of the popular vote. This year, that was Trump.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Nebraska, that left the score: Trump, 4; Biden, 1. But the national Electoral College scoreboard that formalizes U.S. election results will end up Monday at Biden, 306; Trump, 232.

A key question is whether 2020 will be the last election when Nebraska can split its electoral votes. Ricketts has said he would sign a bill that reaches his desk returning Nebraska to a system that awards all of the state's electoral votes to the statewide winner.