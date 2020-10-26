Trump campaign says 'strong precautions' in place for Omaha rally as coronavirus cases rise

All attendees will undergo a temperature check, according to an email about the event.

Rooney said he was encouraged by the campaign’s plan to host the event outdoors, hand out masks and offer hand sanitizer. But public health officials are concerned about any large event where people from multiple households are gathering, he said.

Tuesday's forecast called for a clear, sunny day with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 24.

Trump's visit comes after Douglas County posted a record number of new coronavirus cases for the fourth week in a row. The county added 1,661 cases last week, which was up from 1,598 the week before.

Public health experts have advised that even people who are outdoors should wear a mask if they are going to be in sustained contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus.