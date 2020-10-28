Trump supporters left in cold for hours after Omaha rally; Biden weighs in with criticism

Tuesday's service cost Metro about $250, Cencic said.

Omahan Jason Heard said he got to the rally site at 4:45 p.m. His bus driver told him that by that point, 8,000 people had been bused over.

After the rally, Heard said, he could see it was "going to take forever" to get on a bus, so he decided to walk. It took him an hour and a half to go what he estimated was four miles. His cousin, who took a bus back, arrived about 30 minutes later.

"To me, it was more like people just leaving a concert and heading back to their cars," he said. "Anybody that was shocked by what happened at the end of the night wasn't really paying attention."

It would have been nice if organizers had had a plan for getting disabled people back to their vehicles, Heard said, but he didn't hear complaints from other people who were walking back.

Kris Beckenbach of Lincoln volunteered to help at the rally. She said Wednesday morning that she finally made it back to her car at 12:15 a.m.

"We were all parked over at Eppley," she said. "We were 3½ miles through darkness to get there. There was no direction given. I expected at the end of the rally somebody will say, 'Go this way and there will be buses waiting.'"