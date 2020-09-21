Two Democrats — Marque Snow, John Cavanaugh — square off for eastern Omaha legislative seat

“Being on the school board’s exhausting,” Snow said. “Because there’s no finish line. You can always do better.”

Snow, 32, said he moved here nine years ago with the man who would become his husband.

Snow has said, including in a recent campaign brochure, that he graduated from the University of South Dakota. Late last week, however, he was told that South Dakota wouldn’t verify that he had a degree. Snow said he would check his files and a bit later said he realized there was a problem.

He said he left South Dakota before acquiring the degree, then took courses at the University of Nebraska at Omaha to complete the work. UNO said Friday afternoon that he took classes there in 2011-12.

Snow said Sunday afternoon: “I did not lie. It wasn’t intentional. It was a mistake that I did. I just did a lot of assumptions.” He said Sunday night in a press release that he intended to forward his UNO credits to USD immediately now “that I’m aware of this error.” He said he hoped to have the degree soon.