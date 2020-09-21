Two Democrats — Marque Snow, John Cavanaugh — square off for eastern Omaha legislative seat

Two Democrats who understand the local political scene will compete Nov. 3 to represent Omaha’s legislative District 9 in a race that has generated résumé questions about candidate Marque Snow.
The two have strong name recognition — Snow is president of the Omaha Public Schools board and John Cavanaugh comes from a line of politicians, including a father who served in Congress.
Both say trimming property taxes must not be done at the expense of school districts. And both talk about legalizing marijuana and expanding gambling so the money that is lost in property tax cuts can be replenished by other sources.
Cavanaugh, an attorney, works as a public defender and has four children with his wife, Kakie McGill. Snow has a husband, attorney Karson Kampfe, and consults for the Holland Children’s Institute and Holland Children’s Movement.
Cavanaugh won the primary in May by 5½ percentage points. District 9 is roughly a sideways L that covers much of Omaha east of 72nd Street. One of the two will replace State Sen. Sara Howard, who cannot run again because of term limits.
“It’s interesting today being an openly gay Black man in politics during COVID and Black Lives Matter,” Snow said. He said he likes politics and considers it a way to serve the community and be a role model for children.
“Being on the school board’s exhausting,” Snow said. “Because there’s no finish line. You can always do better.”
Snow, 32, said he moved here nine years ago with the man who would become his husband.
Snow has said, including in a recent campaign brochure, that he graduated from the University of South Dakota. Late last week, however, he was told that South Dakota wouldn’t verify that he had a degree. Snow said he would check his files and a bit later said he realized there was a problem.
He said he left South Dakota before acquiring the degree, then took courses at the University of Nebraska at Omaha to complete the work. UNO said Friday afternoon that he took classes there in 2011-12.
Snow said Sunday afternoon: “I did not lie. It wasn’t intentional. It was a mistake that I did. I just did a lot of assumptions.” He said Sunday night in a press release that he intended to forward his UNO credits to USD immediately now “that I’m aware of this error.” He said he hoped to have the degree soon.
Snow won election to the Omaha school board in 2013. He said the board in his time has done millions of dollars in bond-supported construction, crafted two strategic plans, hired Superintendent Cheryl Logan, provided raises for teachers and worked at correcting a long-standing pension problem.
Education is a key topic for the candidate. “You’re never going to find a better advocate for education than me,” he said.
Brain drain is widely seen as a problem for Nebraska, and Snow agrees. The state must show its young residents that it “loves them for who they are,” he said. If it doesn’t, “then that individual graduates and what do they do? Boom. They’re gone.”
Cavanaugh, 39, grew up with politics. Among others, he worked for the campaigns of Ben Nelson (governor and U.S. senator), Brenda Council in a losing mayoral bid, Mike Fahey in a successful mayoral bid and President Barack Omaha eight years ago in Colorado.
And politics is in his bloodline. Besides the political career of his father, John, his sister Machaela Cavanaugh is in the Legislature, uncle Jim is on the Douglas County Board and the late Tom Cavanaugh, an uncle, was Douglas County clerk.
Cavanaugh’s major field of study at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., was politics, but that was because he saw the subject as preparation for law school.
Cavanaugh said of running for office himself: “Honestly, I didn’t want to do it.” But people should sacrifice for a strong democracy, he said. “If you’re going to ask other people to do it, you’ve got to be willing to do it yourself.”
Like Snow, Cavanaugh sees the taxation (and legalization) of marijuana as a way to balance out property tax relief. Further, he said, while he doesn’t care for casino gambling, some people do. Council Bluffs’ improvements prove that proceeds from casino gambling can benefit a city, he said.
He said another vital issue is criminal justice reform. Instability in life frequently leads a person to become enmeshed in the criminal justice system. People must have access to stable housing and mental health care at a young age, he said, or trouble may follow.
He also said it’s important to focus on treating people with addiction problems as opposed to locking them up. Sentencing reform and bail (or bond) reform are needed, he said, so that people aren’t unnecessarily imprisoned or indefinitely confined in jail.
Cavanaugh said his work as a public defender could help him serve effectively in an increasingly acrimonious Legislature. Public defenders work with their clients and with prosecutors to bring cases to resolution, he said.
Cavanaugh said he would take those negotiation skills with him to the Nebraska Legislature.
Marque Snow
Age: 32
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Consultant, Holland Children’s Institute and Movement
Home: Omaha
Public offices held: Omaha Public Schools board, 2013-present
Education: Attended University of South Dakota, University of Nebraska at Omaha
Family: Married
Faith: Baptist
Website: votesnow.com
What is your top priority?
I grew up in a Midwestern working-class household with both parents serving in the U.S. Army. They shaped their kids with hard work, selfless service and community. I am currently the president of the Omaha Public Schools’ Board of Education.
My husband and I reside in Gifford Park. I know that in this time of pandemic and economic crisis, families in Nebraska are struggling. We cannot afford business as usual. I will fight to close the unfair tax loopholes for big businesses so we can fully fund public schools and lower property taxes for Nebraskans, enact meaningful tax relief for seniors, veterans and struggling homeowners.
I fight to deliver Medicaid expansion as approved by Nebraska voters, advocate for paid sick and family leave, increase our access to reliable public transportation, approve a minimum wage with tips, and affordable housing options.
John Cavanaugh
Age: 39
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Attorney, Douglas County public defender
Home: Omaha
Public offices held: None
Education: Bachelor’s, Catholic University; master’s and law degrees, Vermont Law School
Family: Married, four children
Faith: Catholic
Website: cavanaughfornebraska.com
What is your top priority?
My top priority in the Legislature is ensuring that everyone has a chance to succeed. I will work to reduce crime and improve the lives of all Nebraskans by investing in health care, education, stable housing and job opportunities.
I will focus on smart incentives to grow our economy and our community. I will work to make Nebraska a welcoming place for our LGBTQ+ neighbors and to end systemic racism in our institutions. I will work to ensure that all Nebraskans get the help they need to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
