Two native South Omahans square off to represent community on City Council

“We used to have 10 officers working complaints and nuisances, and now we have one,” he said, adding that he now knocks on doors to address problems.

Palermo says his accomplishments in his first term include a steep increase in city funding for unimproved roads, improved parks and construction of affordable housing projects.

Barrientos-Patlan said not enough is being done to meet South Omaha’s needs, and that she would work one-on-one with neighbors to improve services. That kind of effort, she said, would be an extension of the neighborhood work she already does.

Gun control has become a hot-button issue nationally with Democrats proposing changes now that they’ve taken control in Washington, D.C., and in light of the recent surge in mass shootings. All levels of government have the ability to regulate guns, and Barrientos-Patlan highlighted gun rights in her campaign literature.

While the issue has not recently come before the City Council, Barrientos-Patlan said she would oppose any local efforts to institute new gun restrictions. She said she supports Gov. Pete Ricketts’ decision to make Nebraska a Second Amendment sanctuary state.