U.S. exits Open Skies treaty Sunday, but could Biden undo Trump's withdrawal?

The U.S. is scheduled to leave the Open Skies Treaty on Sunday, leaving two Offutt-based OC-135 aircraft and crews without a mission.

The withdrawal comes exactly six months after the Trump administration gave notice of its intent to leave the treaty, which allows the U.S., Russia and 32 other nations to conduct supervised aerial photography flights over one another’s territory.

At the time, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited repeated Russian violations of the treaty. They include restrictions on flights near breakaway regions along the border with its neighbor, the Republic of Georgia, and limits on the lengths of flights over the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

“Russia has consistently acted as if it were free to turn its obligations off and on at will,” Pompeo said in a statement. “Its approach to Treaty implementation has fatally undermined the very intent of the Treaty as a confidence- and trust-building measure.”

Russia denied violating the treaty.

At the time, Joe Biden — then a candidate, now president-elect — pushed back forcefully. He pointed to widespread support for the treaty among European allies and said withdrawing from it would harm their interests while further poisoning relations with Russia.