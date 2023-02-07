Union Omaha wants to build a $100 million soccer stadium with the capacity for 10,000 people in Omaha.

The stadium would not only be home to Nebraska’s first and only professional soccer club but also host a new women’s team and youth training academy to keep the state’s top soccer talent home.

“We want to provide a first-class professional soccer operation that the Omaha metro and the state can be proud of,” said Martie Cordaro, president of Union Omaha. “This stadium process is another step along that journey.”

An exact location for the stadium has not been revealed, but Cordaro said a feasibility study showed that midtown and north downtown would be the best fit for the club. He said Union Omaha continues to work with the owners of the property where the stadium would be located to get it under contract and secure a lead project developer.

The hope is within this calendar year to have more details sorted out and by 2025 or 2026 to have Union Omaha playing in a new soccer-specific stadium.

But the new stadium is contingent on getting local or state assistance, Cordaro said.

To help pay for the stadium, Union Omaha has turned to the Nebraska Legislature. Legislative Bill 621, introduced by State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, would allow Union Omaha to apply for a grant of up to $50 million through the State Department of Economic Development. The bill had a hearing before the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee last week.

McDonnell said he found the project intriguing and one that would have a significant economic impact on the city of Omaha and the area in and around Millwork Commons, near Gallup and north of the CHI Health Center.

LB 621 is one of two bills introduced by McDonnell on behalf of Union Omaha. The other, LB 622, would amend the Sports Arena Facilities Financing Act to allow for projects like Union Omaha’s stadium to receive turnback financing.

“I view this as a ‘standard of living’ bill and what I mean by that is when folks are looking at moving to Nebraska, a professional sports team — particularly soccer — is something that many young people are attracted to,” McDonnell said during the hearing on LB 621. “It is something to enjoy and be proud of in their state.”

To get the $50 million, McDonnell’s bill would require a letter of support from the team that will be the primary tenet of the stadium, proof of $25 million in privately raised funds and a letter of support from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Carrie Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office, said Stothert met with Union Omaha last year and the mayor’s staff has met with them several times since.

“The city has not provided a letter of support and has requested additional steps and information from Union Omaha,” Murphy said.

The stadium would have capacity of up to 10,000, but details such as the number of seats, suites and other amenities are still being worked out. Cordaro said Union Omaha is confident about the $100 million price tag.

“This has been something we’ve been working on since June of 2021 so the stadium specifically itself and the general idea of the elements in it has been baking for quite some time and we’re pretty confident that number is fairly accurate,” Cordaro said.

If McDonnell’s bill doesn’t pass, Cordaro said a number of different financing mechanisms are being looked at and pursued.

Union Omaha plays in USL League One, which occupies the third tier of the American soccer landscape below USL Championship and Major League Soccer. They currently share a space at Werner Park off Nebraska Highway 370 in Sarpy County with the Omaha Storm Chasers, a minor league baseball team.

Werner Park, which opened in 2011, is owned by Sarpy County.

Cordaro said one of the biggest challenges of playing in Werner Park is scheduling. Werner Park hosts 250 to 300 events a year outside of Storm Chasers baseball. Add in baseball and soccer schedules and suddenly Union Omaha is having to play some of its games at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Caniglia Field.

Scheduling is also the reason it wouldn’t work for Union Omaha to share a stadium with Creighton University, which already has a soccer stadium downtown, Cordaro said.

“The most important part is for us to control the schedule 100%,” Cordaro said. “Controlling the building is important.”

Controlling the building also would allow for expansion. Cordaro said Union Omaha is the city’s professional soccer team today, but a women’s team also would be formed and play in the stadium in one of USL’s two leagues for women.

A youth training academy would also use the stadium. Right now the state’s top soccer talent and their families are relocating to Denver, Minneapolis or Kansas City so their children get the more training.

“When you look at keeping young people here or attracting new young talent to the state, there are things that we can do as a metro, there are things we can do as a state, and this is a true real opportunity,” Cordaro said.

Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship