UNO experts view Taliban with skepticism, say Afghans in desperate need

The continual threat of battle and oppression will keep families like Nawa’s and Sufizada’s in danger.

Despite his efforts, Sufizada, who worked as an adviser to the U.S. during the war and now works at UNO’s Center for Afghanistan Studies, can only look on helplessly as family members desperately try to find a way out of Afghanistan.

“They’re asking me, ‘Help me. Help us leave Afghanistan because we’re in danger,’ " Sufizada told The World-Herald. “I cannot help. … It’s only the State Department that can help and I don’t have good access to them.”

Felix Ungerman, Rep. Don Bacon’s deputy chief of staff, said the congressman's office continues to work to fulfill the requests of thousands of people who wish to get out of Afghanistan.

Before the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members, including Marine Cpl. Daegan Page of Omaha, Ungerman said they had some success getting people through the airport gates and onto flights.

Since the suicide bombing, which also killed more than 150 Afghans, it’s been extremely difficult to get clearance for people to get on flights out of the country, Ungerman said.