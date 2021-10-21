UNO experts view Taliban with skepticism, say Afghans in desperate need

It’s been more than two months since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.
For Afghan-natives-turned-Nebraska-residents Hanif Sufizada, 39, and Nasrin Nawa, 27, the scars that came with narrowly escaping the war-torn country remain fresh as they worry about family members left behind.
To an audience gathered for a panel discussion Wednesday at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the two described a Taliban that in many ways is just as brutal and intimidating as the Taliban that was deposed by the U.S. military in 2001 — which may hinder international aid efforts desperately needed in the country.
For Nawa and her friends, being able to go to school in Afghanistan was an opportunity afforded to them during the U.S. occupation. While Nawa has been able to continue her education stateside as a Fulbright scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, her peers back home haven’t been as lucky with the Taliban preventing girls from attending secondary schools and universities.
“Now it is like a black and cloudy sky for girls,” she said.
Compared to the Taliban of the 1990s, the current iteration of the Taliban have put on a less isolationist face to the international community, said Michelle Black, a UNO assistant professor and researcher with the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE), in an attempt to diversify its international support.
A senior U.N. official told reporters last week that the Taliban told him they will announce “very soon” that all Afghan girls will be allowed to attend secondary schools. At that time, those girls had been out of school for 27 consecutive days.
Like many others, Black is taking the Taliban’s words with a grain of salt.
“But frankly, I don’t see this as the case,” she said, citing recent events such as women judges and public officials no longer being able to report to work. “This shows the sharp return to the Taliban and how they governed before."
She noted it will be up to the international community to make sure the Taliban uphold their theoretical commitment to human rights.
“This could be a major decision factor,” she said.
Although the Taliban have returned to power, that likely does not mean an end to the fighting. Austin Doctor, a UNO assistant professor and NCITE researcher, warned of the possibility of even more territorial battles between the Taliban and groups such as the Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan, IS-K.
“The Taliban … is likely to find out how hard counterinsurgency in Afghanistan can be as they step into a government role and have to face a growing military threat,” Doctor said. "IS-K poses a number of significant threats."
The continual threat of battle and oppression will keep families like Nawa’s and Sufizada’s in danger.
Despite his efforts, Sufizada, who worked as an adviser to the U.S. during the war and now works at UNO’s Center for Afghanistan Studies, can only look on helplessly as family members desperately try to find a way out of Afghanistan.
“They’re asking me, ‘Help me. Help us leave Afghanistan because we’re in danger,’ " Sufizada told The World-Herald. “I cannot help. … It’s only the State Department that can help and I don’t have good access to them.”
Felix Ungerman, Rep. Don Bacon’s deputy chief of staff, said the congressman's office continues to work to fulfill the requests of thousands of people who wish to get out of Afghanistan.
Before the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members, including Marine Cpl. Daegan Page of Omaha, Ungerman said they had some success getting people through the airport gates and onto flights.
Since the suicide bombing, which also killed more than 150 Afghans, it’s been extremely difficult to get clearance for people to get on flights out of the country, Ungerman said.
Chartered flights are still occurring and various organizations continue to work to get people out, Ungerman said. Bacon’s office has been working with about six organizations to get people out of Afghanistan. One organization has reported a backlog with 30,000 people on a wait list.
Governments must keep Afghans top of mind, Sufizada said, noting that Afghans are facing an upcoming winter without adequate access to food and fuel.
International groups have said Afghanistan is in dire need of aid, warning that the country's economy and services could collapse. Sufizada echoed that sentiment.
“We have to take care of the people now,” he said.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.