Unopposed for Douglas County assessor, Walt Peffer outlines plans to review valuations

Primary election winner Walt Peffer, now running unopposed for Douglas County assessor/register of deeds in the general election, says he plans to bring in outside analysts to review the valuation models used to set property values for tax purposes.

“We’ll bring in some some folks to take a look at the modeling system,” Peffer said. “See if that’s a better way to approach it. And also see if there’s any other high tech things we could look at on the (Register of Deeds) side that would be beneficial.”

Peffer won the Republican Party nomination in the May 10 primary. No Democrat is running for the office, so Peffer will be unopposed in the November general election.

He defeated Kay Carne and Brian Grimm. Grimm is currently chief field deputy in the Assessor’s Office, second in command to Diane Battiato. She did not seek reelection.

Peffer, a veteran real estate executive who also has worked in city government and as a lobbyist, said he was grateful to voters and will continue to campaign in the general election.

“We’ll go at it 100%, give people a reason to vote for us and show them that we’re not taking anything for granted,” Peffer said.

Peffer will face a major personnel decision right away involving Grimm. The chief field deputy oversees all the appraisers in the office and the setting of taxable valuations for all the commercial and residential properties in the county. A 16-year veteran of the office with a background in technology, Grimm has had a hand in crafting as well as implementing the appraisal system.

Peffer and Grimm said they haven’t talked with each other since the election. Peffer said he plans to speak with Grimm to “find out what his intentions are.” Grimm, who is not covered by civil service protections, said he has not decided what to do, but he does not intend to work for Peffer.

“I’ve had offers already,” Grimm said. “But I’ve got plenty of time to think about them because I’m going to be here until the 5th of January.”

Peffer’s term starts Jan. 5.

“I’ve already told the staff just keep doing what you’re doing,” Grimm said. “We can’t control what happens next January. But keep doing what you’re doing. You’ve got a job to do. As far as me, my life goes on and when one door closes, another one opens and I’m fine with it.”

Peffer said he is not sure of what changes he will make in the office.

He said he’ll meet with all the employees in the office to get to know them, understand what they do and “see what they think could be done better or more efficiently.”

“I want everyone to know that I’m not coming in there to clean house, I’m coming there to do a job,” Peffer said. “And the job entails not only providing the assessment and valuations and the deeds, but it’s doing it in a way that you serve the taxpayer in a friendly and professional way.”

He said he’ll meet with Douglas County Board members and go through the Assessor/Register of Deeds Office budget.

Peffer said he’s currently considering three outside groups to analyze the mass appraisal modeling. He declined to identify them.

Battiato, who had backed Grimm in the election, said bringing in outside people to study the modeling system would be expensive. She said there are already experts on the Assessor’s Office staff whose appraisals have resulted in “stellar reports” of Douglas County valuations from the Nebraska Department of Revenue in recent years.

“If he’s a wise leader, he would look at how well it’s working now and he would not make any changes,” Battiato said.

Peffer said he also plans to advocate for state legislation that would cap valuation increases at 3% a year. Previous efforts to put such a provision into the Nebraska state constitution have failed. Peffer said he has been talking with state senators about putting such a limit in place in state law.

