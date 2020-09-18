Valley mayoral candidates want to keep small town feel, but offer different approaches

The mayoral race in Valley, Nebraska, features two candidates with widely different approaches.
Cindy Grove, a 40-year-old city councilwoman, is running with a plan to update and modernize the city’s infrastructure, among other things, as the town of 2,845 people continues to grow on the western edge of Douglas County.
Steve Peoples, a 64-year-old longtime area resident, wants to keep it simple and manage the town by listening to residents’ ideas as the community expands to the surrounding lakes.
Even with the differing approaches to running city government and replacing Mayor Carroll Smith, a longtime community leader, the two candidates share a key similarity.
Both candidates are motivated to keep Valley a small town because they love their tight-knit community.
After a combined 25 years in city government, Smith will not be seeking reelection at age 81.
Grove, who has served the last four years on the City Council, wants to make sure the city evolves with the times, which includes updating technology, developing the local economy, and reviewing wages and benefits for city employees.
“Our community has grown about 30% in population growth since the 2010 Census, but we haven’t really changed,” Grove said. “We haven’t changed any of our processes or procedures in the city. We haven’t gotten any new technology. We haven’t hired any new employees. We haven’t really increased much else other than the population.”
The ongoing pandemic helped city government develop some of its technology, she said, as people chose to work from home and technology was required to reach colleagues.
The Valley City Council has already approved a better conferencing system in the council chambers to livestream its meetings for next year’s budget, she said. Also in that budget, council members will all receive new iPads.
In addition, she plans to take a look at city ordinances to make sure they’re up to date. For example, an ordinance that’s been discussed recently, Grove said, is one that doesn’t allow chickens to be housed within city limits. She wants to make sure city government is being proactive and working to update ordinances before they become an issue.
Peoples’ priorities are bringing in businesses — he’s thinking restaurants, small business and more industry — as Valley’s population grows, he said.
He also wants to make sure storage units have landscaping and aesthetic work done so they’re not “eyesores.”
As for developing other ideas, he plans to take his mask and ATV and get out and talk with voters in the next couple weeks.
“If somebody comes up and has an idea, it may not be the right idea right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea because, if they come to you with something, that means they’re thinking it,” Peoples said. “It’s not about me; it’s about what the voters want.”
Peoples has lived in the area since 1977 and thinks he knows just about everyone in the community. He remembers a time when he didn’t believe Omaha would grow past the Elkhorn River, but “that fantasy has gone because (Omaha) will go wherever they need to go.”
He also said he’s running in part because his wife, who died in April 2019, had told him he should run.
Peoples has worked in railroad repair for 42 years and been involved with the community as a wrestling and baseball coach and belonged to the community Jaycees.
Grove also has been involved with the community, reviving the annual Valley Days celebration, even after the event lost city funding, she said, along with helping coordinate the city’s flood response.
“I am extremely passionate about my community and where I live, and I am kind of crazy enough to think I might be able to change some things in town,” she said.
Along with the mayoral race, Valley will elect two council members in November. In the running are Alan Badour, Chris TenEyck, Elizabeth Lizzy Lowndes and Bryon Ueckert.
Badour is a retired railroad signal engineer who is interested in managing the city’s budget and addressing concerns around flooding, he said.
TenEyck, a welding specialist manager at Valmont Industries in Valley, graduated from Douglas County West High School and wants to improve the town’s curb appeal.
Lowndes, according to her filings with the Douglas County Election Commission, works at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ambassador Real Estate in Omaha and went to Omaha Burke High School.
Ueckert, an incumbent, is seeking reelection .Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020
