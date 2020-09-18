Valley mayoral candidates want to keep small town feel, but offer different approaches

The ongoing pandemic helped city government develop some of its technology, she said, as people chose to work from home and technology was required to reach colleagues.

The Valley City Council has already approved a better conferencing system in the council chambers to livestream its meetings for next year’s budget, she said. Also in that budget, council members will all receive new iPads.

In addition, she plans to take a look at city ordinances to make sure they’re up to date. For example, an ordinance that’s been discussed recently, Grove said, is one that doesn’t allow chickens to be housed within city limits. She wants to make sure city government is being proactive and working to update ordinances before they become an issue.

Peoples’ priorities are bringing in businesses — he’s thinking restaurants, small business and more industry — as Valley’s population grows, he said.

He also wants to make sure storage units have landscaping and aesthetic work done so they’re not “eyesores.”

As for developing other ideas, he plans to take his mask and ATV and get out and talk with voters in the next couple weeks.